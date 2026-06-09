Aderholt Remarks at FY27 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Bill Full Committee Markup (As Prepared for Delivery)

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. The bill I bring before you today seeks to strike a balance between fiscal stewardship and maintaining necessary investments in biomedical research, America’s rural health, and support for students.

Following President Trump’s budget, we evaluated every program in this bill. As part of that review, we had to make some tough decisions on so called “nice to have” programs, many I am sure we will revisit in today’s debate.

As the nation enters nearly $40 trillion in debt, more than 120 percent of our G-D-P, we would be foolish to ignore discretionary spending reductions as part of the answer. However, as we have all our heard Chairman Cole say, the national debt is driven by runaway entitlement spending, not annual appropriations.

Congress must prioritize resources to the greatest needs of the nation – not to programs that, while well intentioned, have shown limited long-term impact or sustained benefit. Our subcommittee has sought to do just that – prioritize programs serving those with limited access to services, bolster national security, and maintain core Federal responsibilities.

While the bill reduces several programs and proposes many for elimination it also increases support for America's biodefense infrastructure, provides long needed lifelines for rural hospitals, and funds necessary basic science.

The bill also responsibly addresses a projected $15 billion shortfall in the Pell grant program and provides a modest $50 increase to the maximum Pell award.

The bill codifies the President’s executive order to end diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and builds on the success of the big, beautiful bill, by eliminating funding for Planned Parenthood. It also protects the rights of women and girls to play sports, and prohibits federal funding for sex-rejecting procedures and services.

The bill maintains the Hyde amendment, prohibiting funds for abortion-on-demand, and ensures no one is forced to participate in an abortion if doing so would violate their beliefs. This bill is not against women; it is for women and families. It supports keeping family decisions where they belong – in the family. Not liberal policies forced on to states and communities by DC bureaucrats.

I also want to thank my colleagues for joining me in once again supporting community project funding in this bill. I am proud of the effort to bring back this source of support for hospitals, health centers, and other safety net providers and I appreciate all the staff working to review projects for eligibility. This bill funds nearly 500 projects for over two hundred members. These designated funds will be deeply impactful for communities across the country.

In addition to the community project funding requests, this subcommittee also received more than 15 thousand Member requests – for both funding and policy requests.

I want to thank the subcommittee staff, from the majority: Kathryn Salmon, Kirk Boyle, Emily Goff, Jaime Varela, and Michaela Boudreaux. From the minority: Stephen Steigleder, Jackie Kilroy, Philip Tizzani, and Laurie Mignone. And from my personal office, Megan Medley. And while I can’t list every name, every member on this Committee and their staff have contributed to this product and I thank them for the hard work and input in crafting this bill.

We will all have different opinions about the policies in this bill, both as they relate to spending on federal programs and the legislative provisions – and ample opportunity to address those differences in today’s markup. Let’s have a spirited debate, but I want to remind everyone that we are all elected to represent the views of our constituents and can do so in a manner that is respectful. I look forward to our continued discussion on these issues in the full committee’s markup.

Before I close my opening remarks, I also want to recognize this is the last LHHS committee markup for three of our own subcommittee members: Julia Letlow, Steny Hoyer, and Bonnie Watson-Coleman. I have enjoyed the unique perspectives they have brought to our subcommittee and their advocacy on issues they value. We will miss them and wish them well in their next steps.