Cojoy RevGen Launches Free B2B Revenue Benchmark Tool for an Honest Read on Growth

Fractional CRO and CMO firm releases free benchmarking tool so B2B tech leaders can see exactly where their growth stands against the market.

Most leaders know their growth rate. What they don't know is whether it's actually good. This tool answers that question in three minutes.” — Andreea Cojocariu, Cojoy RevGen

NH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cojoy RevGen , a fractional CRO and CMO firm serving Series B+, PE-backed, and VC-backed B2B technology companies, today announced the launch of the B2B Revenue Benchmark Tool, a free, ungated interactive resource that lets revenue leaders benchmark their core growth metrics against current market data in under three minutes. The tool is available at cojoyrevgen.com/revenue-benchmark Most B2B tech leaders at the Series B+ stage know their growth rate. What they cannot always tell you is whether that number is actually good, not in the motivational sense, but relative to what the market is producing and what a board, investor, or acquirer will eventually benchmark them against. That gap between knowing a number and understanding what it means is where board meetings get uncomfortable and planning cycles start from the wrong place.The Cojoy Revenue Benchmark Tool closes that gap. Leaders input six metrics: annual recurring revenue, year-over-year growth rate, net revenue retention, sales win rate, marketing spend as a percentage of ARR, and pipeline coverage. They receive an immediate position relative to current market benchmarks, a metric-by-metric breakdown, and simple to understand insights into what the gaps typically signal at the operational level. The tool covers B2B SaaS, UCaaS and VoIP, and general B2B technology companies, with benchmarks calibrated by ARR stage. Andreea Cojocariu is the Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Cojoy RevGen. She brings nearly two decades of global B2B revenue leadership across SaaS, UCaaS, VoIP, telecom, and ISP, having led commercial functions spanning both marketing and sales across four continents. That combination, integrated ownership of marketing and sales rather than one or the other, is what distinguishes Cojoy from a standard fractional CRO or CMO engagement.Most fractional executives own one function. A fractional CMO owns marketing. A fractional CRO owns sales. Cojocariu operates across both, embedding into the full commercial layer to build the operational structure that connects marketing, sales, and strategy into a single revenue system. The firm's work is grounded in a straightforward thesi. Growth at the Series B+ stage rarely fails because of a product problem or a headcount problem. It fails because the architecture between departments was never built to produce consistent, predictable growth.The results from that approach are specific. A construction technology company saw 5x full-funnel growth through integrated digital marketing and cross-functional revenue alignment. A B2B SaaS organization saw MQL-to-Opportunity conversion jump from 13% to 89% while cutting cost per lead by 86%. A new line of business launched into an established market drove $3M in net-new revenue in the first year.“Every engagement I start the same way,” said Cojocariu. “We look at the numbers honestly before we touch anything. Most leaders at this stage are working from instinct about where the gaps are. This tool replaces that instinct with data. If you are running a funded B2B company and you have never benchmarked your metrics against what the market is actually producing, this is where to start. And if you recognize a gap in the results, that is exactly the conversation I am built for.”The tool reflects a deliberate choice to put real value into the market without a gate. There is no email capture, no form, and no follow-up sequence attached to using it. Cojocariu’s view is that the right buyer at the right stage will recognize what the results mean, and that the conversation that follows will be more productive for it.The tool draws on data from leading B2B technology research organizations, covering private SaaS companies, UCaaS and VoIP providers, and general B2B technology organizations. Benchmarks are segmented by ARR stage and company type and are reviewed and updated annually each spring.The B2B Revenue Benchmark Tool is live now at cojoyrevgen.com/revenue-benchmark and is free to use without registration.About Cojoy RevGenCojoy RevGen is a fractional CRO and CMO firm that works with Series B+, PE-backed, and VC-backed B2B technology companies to build the operational structure between marketing, sales, and strategy that turns inconsistent growth into a predictable revenue engine. The firm was founded by Andreea Cojocariu, a revenue executive with nearly two decades of experience across SaaS, UCaaS, VoIP, telecom, and ISP verticals. cojoyrevgen.com

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