Air Commandos make history: 492nd, 919th SOW Airmen graduate Argentine mountain school

By Elizabeth Easterling and Master Sgt. Jonathan McCallum

5/12/26

BARILOCHE, Argentina — For the first time in United States Air Force history, two Airmen have successfully completed the rigorous mountain warfare course at the Escuela Militar de Montaña in Bariloche, Argentina, according to Director of the Argentine Mountain Warfare School, Col. Ignacio García Solórzano. The graduation of members from the 492nd Special Operations Wing and the 919th Special Operations Wing marks a major milestone, representing the first time in 20 years that any U.S. military personnel have completed the prestigious school.

Set in the unforgiving, rugged terrain of Patagonia, the mountain school is designed to push students to their absolute physical and mental limits. These Air Commandos faced a demanding curriculum focused on high-altitude operations, specialized cold-weather survival, and moving quickly through mountainous landscapes. Over several weeks, they mastered advanced rock climbing, complex rope safety techniques, and the use of single-rope bridges to cross dangerous mountain rivers.

“Prior to attending this school, I had completed extensive land navigation training in steep mountain terrain, hiked glaciers, and completed several multi-day trips. Nothing compared to the level of mountaineering we would endure during this course,” said the participating Airman from the 919th SOW. “They took what I had previously considered intense hiking and went vertical. While I had some experience, this school introduced an entirely new element: multi-pitch rock climbing.”

Beyond the tactical skills acquired, the training served as a vital platform to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Argentina. U.S. Airmen trained alongside their Argentinean military counterparts, integrating into combined teams on dangerous terrain. This shared experience fostered mutual trust and “interoperability” — the ability for different nations' militaries to work together seamlessly during a mission. The integration was so successful that one of the U.S. Airmen was voted by their classmates to receive the “Best Teammate Award,” a powerful testament to the camaraderie and mutual respect.

After initially graduating, both Air Commandos were invited to stay for the school's instructor course. They both successfully graduated from this advanced cadre training and received an invitation from the Argentinean military to return as guest instructors for future iterations of the mountain school.

“When you look back at the legacy of the original Carpetbaggers in World War II, they forged new alliances through innovative intelligence and the drive to accomplish the impossible,” said Col. Zak Blom, 492nd SOW commander. “By mastering this course and becoming instructors alongside our Argentinean partners, these Airmen are writing the next chapter of that legacy — tackling challenges that haven't been touched by U.S. forces in decades.”

Col. Scott Hurrelbrink, 919th SOW commander, echoed the significance of the accomplishment.

“What these Air Commandos achieved in Patagonia is nothing short of historic,” Hurrelbrink said. “By conquering this environment and bridging a two-decade gap with Argentina, they proved the unwavering strength and reach of our international alliances.”

Breaking a two-decade hiatus since the last U.S. military participation in 2006, these achievements signal a renewed and highly active commitment to military cooperation between the two nations. By sending Air Force Special Operations Command personnel to one of South America's premier mountain warfare schools and having them recognized as elite instructors, the U.S. Air Force is reinvigorating critical alliances in the region.

The successful completion of this course and the follow-on instructor training by the 492nd and 919th SOW Airmen directly enhances the global posture of U.S. special operations forces. By mastering mobility, survival, and instruction in extreme mountain conditions alongside international partners, these Air Commandos ensure they remain adaptable, lethal, and fully prepared to lead complex missions in any climb and any place.