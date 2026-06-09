Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group

LITTLE ROCK AIR FOCE BASE, Ark.—Col. Patricia Hoogeveen was promoted and assumed command of the 189th Medical Group during a change of command ceremony here on June 5, 2026.

The ceremony was presided over by Col. Joseph P. Geaney, commander, 189th Airlift Wing. Col. Seth Tolliver relinquished command, as he moves to a new assignment as commander of the 189th Mission Support Group.

Tolliver, while speaking directly to Hoogeveen during his address, said “You’ve got lifeblood invested over there, I know you will want to make sure it succeeds just as must as I do.”

Hoogeveen was stationed at LRAFB in May 2005, and from 2006 to 2012 would donate time on the weekends to provide optometry support for annual flight physicals.

“My love and dedication to this group runs deep,” said Hoogeveen. “I will give everything I got to support you and be your voice.”

The 189th AW is a tenant of Little Rock AFB and provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility.