PTFS and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Content Services and Library Software to the Public Sector

PTFS - Knowvation AI software tools to empower users and content Carahsoft -The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®

Enterprise Document Intelligence Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. ( PTFS ), a provider of enterprise content management and document intelligence solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as PTFS’s Master Government Aggregator, making the company’s content services and library software available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.“PTFS is committed to helping Government agencies modernize the way they manage, access and leverage critical information,” said Jon Sievert, Director of Sales at PTFS. “By partnering with Carahsoft and its extensive reseller network, we are expanding Public Sector access to our enterprise content management and document intelligence solutions and helping agencies improve operational efficiency, knowledge sharing and mission delivery.”PTFS’s enterprise document intelligence solutions help Public Sector organizations streamline information processing, categorization and indexing while improving access to mission-critical data and resources. The Company’s flagship Knowvation ™ content services platform (CSP) delivers comprehensive digital asset management, enterprise content management and geospatial intelligence capabilities for both structured and unstructured data. Through advanced search, indexing and workflow automation capabilities, Knowvation enables agencies to modernize research, records management and workflow documentation within a unified platform designed to improve accessibility, collaboration and operational efficiency.In addition to its flagship platform, PTFS’s Bibliovation ™ integrated library system provides Government agencies with access to critical research tools and information resources, helping organizations effectively manage, discover and deliver knowledge services.“By partnering with PTFS, we are providing Government agencies with innovative content services and document intelligence solutions designed to improve the way organizations manage, access and analyze critical information,” said Lauren Regiac, Team Lead overseeing the PTFS Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to expanding access to PTFS’s innovative Knowvation and Bibliovation platforms to support operational efficiency, collaboration and informed decision making.”PTFS’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or PTFS@carahsoft.com; or explore PTFS’ solutions here.About Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. (PTFS)Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. (PTFS) is a premier provider of content services platforms and digitization solutions, serving Federal, state, and local government clients since 1995. Its flagship Knowvation CSP offers cutting-edge tools for managing unstructured data, with strengths in AI-powered search, geospatial intelligence, and compliance features. For more information, visit www.ptfs.com About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com ContactMary Lange(703) 230-7434PR@carahsoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.