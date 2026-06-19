Meet S.E.R.V.E: the Servant Leadership Framework Rebuilding Trust in Government

Dr. David Greene, PhD, DSL, MBA, Strategic Leadership Consultant, Visionary and Humanitarian

Civic Leader Dr. David Greene introduces the comprehensive consulting model for all levels of public service.

The country is having a loud, messy debate about what government is for, but nobody is talking about giving government the tools to answer that question.” — Dr. David Greene, DSL, Strategic Leadership Consultant

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when citizen trust in government is at historic lows, one public sector expert wants to change the narrative as he launches the Strategic, Equity, Resilience, Value, and Excellence (S.E.R.V.E.) Framework: a doctoral-level strategic model designed specifically for public agencies to transform and thrive.

Dr. David Greene is a former U.S. Air Force public health leader, Pentagon strategist, and federal consultant with a doctorate in strategic leadership. He developed the S.E.R.V.E. Framework, designed to fill a gap no think tank has addressed. It highlights over two decades of real-world public service experience from local municipalities to federal bureaus.

“The S.E.R.V.E. Framework is built for the people and organizations on the front lines of public service,” Greene said. “It’s for those willing to ask hard questions about how they're organized, what they're measuring, and whether their work is reaching the people who need it most.”

He explains that communities don't need a smaller or bigger government. They need a smarter government, and change begins with the right learning strategy.

According to the government strategist, launching such a program is crucial because federal workforce reductions put pressure on remaining agencies to do more with less. Cities also grapple with budget shortfalls as community expectations rise.

“The country is having a loud, messy debate about what government is for, but nobody is talking about giving government the tools to answer that question,” he said.

Greene’s strategic leadership model consists of five pillars represented by S.E.R.V.E. The strategic pillar focuses on data-driven decisions that assist agencies in crisis prevention and mitigation. Next, the equity pillar ensures that services, resources, and opportunities reach the communities that need them most.

The resilience pillar outlines continuity planning, adaptive capacity, and organizational health to sustain long-term performance. Because public trust is earned through results, the value pillar focuses on delivering real returns on community investment. The final pillar, excellence, demonstrates how to create a high-standard culture through continuous professional development.

Some examples of organizations the S.E.R.V.E Framework serves include federal and civilian government agencies, municipal and county leadership teams, military and defense program offices, public health and emergency management, and economic and community development offices.

“Public servants are talented, but the systems around them are not built for transformation,” he said. “The private sector has had strategic systems for 50 years. The U.S. government and local municipalities deserve the same.”

Greene’s framework is available through consultations, workshops, and keynote speaking engagements.

About David Greene, DSL, and Strategic Leadership Consulting: Dr. David Greene is a former Pentagon public health leader, federal consultant, and urban development strategist. He holds a Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL) from Liberty University. For more than two decades, he served across five levels of government. Having operated at every tier, from municipal offices to federal bureaus, Greene recognized a persistent disparity: the private sector has long benefited from sophisticated, results-driven leadership systems, while public agencies are left with outdated process manuals and bureaucratic frameworks ill-suited to modern demands. Strategic Leadership Consulting was founded to close that gap. The S.E.R.V.E. Framework: Strategic, Equity, Resilience, Value, and Excellence is the first consulting model of its kind: built by a public servant for public servants and designed to deliver the same caliber of strategic performance long reserved for the private sector.

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