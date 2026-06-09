Minister O'Brien meets with Executive Vice-President Ribera and Commissioners Jørgensen, Hoekstra and Roswall

Minister highlights EU-wide priorities – on energy, climate and the environment – ahead of Ireland's Presidency

Ireland prepares to lead on key, ambitious workstreams – as we approach our 6-month Presidency term

Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O'Brien today (Tuesday) met with Commissioners Dan Jørgensen, Wopke Hoekstra and Jessika Roswall – to discuss upcoming priorities in energy, climate and the environment – ahead of Ireland's 6-month term holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In the final bilateral of the day, Minister O'Brien met with Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera, with responsibility for a 'Clean, Just and Competitive Transition'.

During the meeting with Commissioner Jørgensen, Minister O'Brien discussed priorities in relation to energy security, sustainability and affordability – with a particular focus on key EU workstreams. These include the European Grids Package (to strengthen the EU's energy infrastructure) and the AccelerateEU Communication (to address rising energy costs and further reduce the EU's dependency on volatile fossil fuel markets, particularly in light of the Middle East conflict).

Shortly afterwards Commissioner Jørgensen and Minister O'Brien opened European Sustainable Energy Week, Europe’s largest annual event on clean energy and energy efficiency, with over 10,000 participants expected over the week.

During the subsequent meeting with Commissioner Hoekstra, Minister O'Brien discussed key climate topics, including proposals for revisions to the bloc-wide ETS (Emission Trading System) and EU preparations for COP31 – the next United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will take place in Antalya, Türkiye this November, and as Ireland holds the EU Presidency at that times, Minister O'Brien will serve as Head of the EU Delegation.

Environmental protection and the transition to a Circular Economy were key topics during Minister O'Brien's meeting with Commissioner Roswall. A particular focus was on the Circular Economy Act File. Due for adoption this year, the Act aims to establish a Single Market for secondary raw materials, increase the supply of high-quality recycled materials and stimulate demand for these materials within the EU.

The meeting with Executive Vice-President Ribera provided an important opportunity to exchange views on the priorities that will shape Europe's next chapter.

Commenting on today’s series of high-level engagements, Minister O'Brien said: