Minister O'Brien meets with Executive Vice-President Ribera and Commissioners Jørgensen, Hoekstra and Roswall
Minister highlights EU-wide priorities – on energy, climate and the environment – ahead of Ireland's Presidency
Ireland prepares to lead on key, ambitious workstreams – as we approach our 6-month Presidency term
Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O'Brien today (Tuesday) met with Commissioners Dan Jørgensen, Wopke Hoekstra and Jessika Roswall – to discuss upcoming priorities in energy, climate and the environment – ahead of Ireland's 6-month term holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In the final bilateral of the day, Minister O'Brien met with Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera, with responsibility for a 'Clean, Just and Competitive Transition'.
During the meeting with Commissioner Jørgensen, Minister O'Brien discussed priorities in relation to energy security, sustainability and affordability – with a particular focus on key EU workstreams. These include the European Grids Package (to strengthen the EU's energy infrastructure) and the AccelerateEU Communication (to address rising energy costs and further reduce the EU's dependency on volatile fossil fuel markets, particularly in light of the Middle East conflict).
Shortly afterwards Commissioner Jørgensen and Minister O'Brien opened European Sustainable Energy Week, Europe’s largest annual event on clean energy and energy efficiency, with over 10,000 participants expected over the week.
During the subsequent meeting with Commissioner Hoekstra, Minister O'Brien discussed key climate topics, including proposals for revisions to the bloc-wide ETS (Emission Trading System) and EU preparations for COP31 – the next United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will take place in Antalya, Türkiye this November, and as Ireland holds the EU Presidency at that times, Minister O'Brien will serve as Head of the EU Delegation.
Environmental protection and the transition to a Circular Economy were key topics during Minister O'Brien's meeting with Commissioner Roswall. A particular focus was on the Circular Economy Act File. Due for adoption this year, the Act aims to establish a Single Market for secondary raw materials, increase the supply of high-quality recycled materials and stimulate demand for these materials within the EU.
The meeting with Executive Vice-President Ribera provided an important opportunity to exchange views on the priorities that will shape Europe's next chapter.
Commenting on today’s series of high-level engagements, Minister O'Brien said:
"Energy will be a key focus during Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union – not just affordability but also energy security and sustainability, all of which are inexorably linked. Right across Member States, we will strive to address rising energy costs and further reduce our dependency on volatile fossil fuel markets – which have again been brought into sharp focus by the conflict in the Middle East. Through the European Grids Package, we will look to strengthen energy infrastructure – right across the EU.
"On climate action – and in our approach to our EU lead role at the COP31 international climate conference – we are committed to multilateralism. We will listen carefully to the perspectives of all parties, and Ireland will take a focused approach, concentrating our efforts where we can make the greatest contribution and on key priorities. While COP31 will be a key focal point, climate diplomacy is an ongoing process of engagement, relationship-building and delivery.
"Ireland looks forward to publication of the Circular Economy Act in the Autumn. This is a key file for us, and we are looking forward to commencing Council discussions on it during our Presidency. In discussing this file with Commissioner Roswall, I stressed the importance of the Irish Presidency framing these early considerations in the right way – so that the Circular Economy Act is considered as not just an important piece of environmental legislation but as part of a wider EU industrial strategy."
"My meeting with Executive Vice-President Ribera provided an important opportunity to exchange views on the priorities that will shape Europe's next chapter. As Ireland prepares for its EU Presidency, we are focused on supporting EU resilience, supporting the energy transition, and ensuring that European businesses remain globally competitive. Delivering climate leadership and economic resilience must go hand in hand."
Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union
Ireland will take on one of the European Union’s most influential roles when it assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from 1 July to 31 December 2026.
For 6 months, Ireland will be at the centre of EU decision‑making, steering complex negotiations that shape laws and policy for around 450 million people. This comes at a challenging time for the EU as Russia's war in Ukraine continues, migration remains politically sensitive, competitiveness is under pressure, and the demand to meet climate targets is intensifying. Ireland has successfully held the Presidency 7 times before, often during periods of significant change. The 2026 term offers another chance to steer the EU, relying on experience and diplomacy, and with a commitment to partnership.
Links relevant to this press release
Teresa Ribera is the Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.
Dan Jørgensen is the Commissioner for Energy and Housing.
Wopke Hoekstra is the Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth.
Jessika Roswall is the Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy.
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