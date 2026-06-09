Minister McEntee sets out priorities for upcoming EU Presidency following talks with High Representative Kallas

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Minister for Defence, Helen McEntee TD, today hosted the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, at Iveagh House.

The meeting took place less than three weeks before Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and focused on Ireland’s priorities for the six-month term ahead, including support for Ukraine, European security and defence, and developments in the Middle East.

Tomorrow, the Government will publish Ireland’s Presidency Programme, setting out the priorities that will guide the Union’s work over the coming six months.

Speaking following the meeting, Minister McEntee said: "Europe faces its most challenging security environment in a generation. As Ireland prepares to assume the EU Presidency, we are ready to help lead Europe’s response – strengthening our security, standing firmly with Ukraine, and defending the values that unite us.

"Today’s meeting with High Representative Kallas was an important opportunity to advance preparations for Ireland’s Presidency and to discuss the challenges facing Europe at a pivotal moment. Tomorrow we will launch our Presidency Programme, built around three priorities – competitiveness, values and security.

"Ukraine will be a central focus of our Presidency. Europe must continue to stand firmly with Ukraine, maintain pressure on Russia through robust sanctions and support Ukraine’s path towards EU membership. Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian cities demonstrate once again that the Kremlin has no genuine interest in peace.

"We also discussed Europe’s evolving security environment. Russia’s aggression and ongoing hybrid attacks have fundamentally changed Europe’s threat landscape. Ireland recognises the importance of strengthening our own security and defence capabilities while contributing meaningfully to the collective security of our European partners.

"We exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, including the situation between Iran and Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. Ireland will continue to support dialogue, de-escalation and respect for international law. The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic and urgent humanitarian access must be ensured.

"Ireland’s Presidency comes at a consequential moment for Europe. We are ready to work with our European partners to strengthen our security, uphold our values and deliver practical results for citizens across the Union.

"I look forward to working closely with Kaja over the coming months and to welcoming her back to Ireland during our Presidency for the Informal meetings of EU Defence and Foreign Ministers."

ENDS

Press Office

9 June 2026