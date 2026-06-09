Minister Byrne meets with HRVP Kaja Kallas

Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne TD, today met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, at Government Buildings.



The meeting between Minister Byrne and High Representative Kallas focused on key priorities under the Common Security and Defence Policy, in addition to policy priorities under the forthcoming Irish EU Presidency, including negotiation of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2028-34, and EU enlargement.



Commenting on the meeting, Minister Byrne said: "I was delighted to meet with High Representative, Kaja Kallas, at Government Buildings today as Ireland looks forward to assuming the EU Presidency, on 1 July. Through partnership, Ireland will deliver an EU Presidency agenda that delivers for Europe, and for our people. As I noted to High Representative Kallas in my meeting, I am determined to advance EU enlargement policy during our EU Presidency, in my role as chair of the EU General Affairs Council. In relation to the Multiannual Financial Framework 2028-34, I reiterated my commitment to work with EU counterparts at the General Affairs Council to negotiate an ambitious EU budget that delivers for households and businesses into the future. The delivery of an ambitious long-term EU budget will advance the interests of Ireland and the Union as a whole.”

ENDS

Press Office

9 June 2026