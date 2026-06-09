Minister Higgins delivers Ireland’s National Statement at the Conference of State Parties for the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Minister of State for Disability, Emer Higgins, delivered Ireland’s National Statement at the Conference of State Parties for the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in UN headquarters today.

Throughout the Conference, Minister Higgins will meet with counterparts from a range of jurisdictions to discuss opportunities for mutual learning which advance a rights‑based, person‑centred approach to disability.

The Conference of State Parties is attended annually by delegates from the countries which have ratified the UNCRPD, in recognition of the rights it articulates for disabled people. The Conference represents a significant opportunity for State Parties to the Convention, and civil society organisations, to gather and share progress as well as challenges.

This is the 19th annual Conference of State Parties for the UNCRPD and it will take place in New York from 9 to 11 June 2026. The Minister is also joined by representatives from the National Disability Authority as well as and disability civil society.

On Tuesday 9th June, Ireland will host an event on the protection of persons with disabilities in conflict. On Thursday June 11th, Ireland will host an event, co-sponsored by WHO, on the on the transformative role assistive technology can play in supporting Disabled people to live independent and fulfilling lives.

ENDS