Minister Richmond meets Canadian counterpart Secretary of State Sarai

Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond TD, will today (9 June) meet with his Canadian counterpart, Secretary of State for International Development the Honourable Randeep Sarai, in Ottawa.

During the meeting, the Ministers will discuss a range of development cooperation issues, including current threats to crop yields globally, and the potential of a severe global food price and availability crisis as a result of the on-going conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister Richmond said: “Canada remains one of our most likeminded partners in our approach to development cooperation. We continue to have a close working relationship, including providing funding jointly to partners in the areas of girls’ education, gender, climate and feminist movements, and nutrition.

“My meeting today with Secretary of State Sarai is an opportunity to discuss the imperative of addressing the persistent challenges of extreme poverty and food insecurity and malnutrition, and our common approaches to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.”

Partners to which Ireland and Canada provide funding include the Global Partnership for Education, Education Cannot Wait, the Global Alliance for Green and Gender Action, the Urgent Action Fund, Scaling Up Nutrition Movement, Child Nutrition Fund and the Global Nutrition Report.

ENDS

Press Office

9 June 2026