SEQUENCR AI LAUNCHES STRATUM, BRINGING AI AGENTS TO COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING TEAMS

Stratum is an AI platform for communications and marketing, combining AI agents, domain-specific models and real-time data to empower users understand and act.

Stratum is an AI platform for communications and marketing teams, combining AI agents, domain-specific models and real-time data to turn signals into action.

Stratum was built for communications and marketing teams that need AI to scale insight, surface meaningful signals and drive outcomes that matter.” — Matt Collette, Founder and CEO of Sequencr AI. “

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequencr AI announced the launch of Stratum, a full-stack AI agent platform built for communications and marketing teams and agencies. Through Sequencr AI's work with thousands of communications and marketing professionals, the company has identified a consistent set of needs that generic AI tools do not adequately address: producing consistently high-quality outputs, accessing real-time data relevant to each organization, and protecting sensitive information.

Sequencr’s founding belief is that AI should scale understanding and impact, while humans continue to scale judgement, trust and meaning. Stratum is built around that principle, using agents to handle signal detection, information synthesis and workflow execution, while keeping people in control of strategy, interpretation and accountability.

Stratum brings these capabilities together in one cohesive system, combining intelligent AI agents, domain-specific models, and live data to help teams move from information to insights faster and more effectively. The platform is already being used by organizations and agencies across finance, natural resources, technology, and communications, including Fortune 500 companies.

“Stratum was built to help teams deliver smarter communications and smarter marketing,” said Matt Collette, Founder and CEO of Sequencr AI. “We’re moving beyond the productivity-first mindset of most AI tools to harness the technology’s real strengths for communications and marketing teams: its ability to scale insight, surface meaningful signals, and drive outcomes that matter to brands and their audiences and stakeholders.”

WHAT MAKES STRATUM DIFFERENT

Communications and marketing teams face a basic operating problem: there is more data, more content and more channels than human teams alone can realistically monitor or interpret manually. Generic AI tools should help teams manage this complexity. Instead, many are creating a new layer of work. A recent Workday study found that nearly 40% of AI time savings are lost to rework, including correcting errors, rewriting content and verifying outputs from one-size-fits-all tools. Stratum was designed to solve these challenges by connecting relevant data, organizational context and workflows that teams need.

- Agentic, not assistive. Stratum’s intelligent AI agents execute full workflows, analyzing data and producing outputs end-to-end, rather than relying on iterative prompting.

- Integrated real-time data. Stratum connects internal performance metrics with live external signals from media, social, and market sources, turning information into actionable intelligence.

- Private and isolated models. Each user operates within a secure environment, ensuring confidential data is never shared or used to train models, resolving one of the biggest adoption barriers for communications and marketing teams.

- Built by communications and marketing veterans. Stratum was developed by practitioners who’ve led brand, agency, and in-house teams, embedding decades of experience into every workflow, model, and feature.

“Unlike general-purpose tools like ChatGPT or Gemini, Stratum was built for communications and marketing experts, by experts,” Collette added. “Stratum’s agent layer was designed specifically for professionals who need AI that adds values, not just respond to prompts.”

“Technology can scale insight and execution. Trust, judgement and relationships remain human. The most successful communications teams will be the ones that combine both,” said David Gallagher, Co-Founder and Partner at Folgate Advisors and Non-Executive Director of Sequencr AI.

“We’re entering a new phase of AI adoption where the winners won’t be the organizations with the most tools, they’ll be the ones that successfully embed AI into how decisions get made and work gets done. Stratum’s approach to combining agents, organizational context, and real-time data reflects where I believe the market is headed,” said Jennifer Granston, Chief Growth Officer at Zignal Labs and Non-Executive Director of Sequencr AI.

AVAILABLE NOW

Stratum is currently being used by communications, marketing, and agency teams across multiple industries, helping organisations move from information to insight and impact faster. To learn more about Stratum and Sequencr AI’s approach to agents, visit www.sequencr.ai.

ABOUT SEQUENCR

Sequencr AI is a hybrid technology and consulting company. Our purpose is to bring insight, intention and impact to every touchpoint. Our flagship platform, Stratum, deploys AI agent, verticalized models, and real-time data integration to empower communications and marketing teams break through the noise and build mutual understanding. Sequencr also provides AI consulting and enablement services, including AI strategy, training, and Generative Engine Optimization, to help organizations turn AI into a strategic advantage. To learn more visit www.sequencr.ai

Stratum by Sequencr AI - for communications and marketing teams, combining AI agents, domain-specific models and real-time data to turn signals into action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.