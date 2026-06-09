Sweet Paris Nabs a Sweet Spot on List of the Nation’s Top 100 Fast-Casual Restaurant Brands

Houston-born crêperie earns national recognition for the second consecutive year amid continued growth and expansion

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second year in a row, Sweet Paris Creperie & Café has been included among the Top 100 Movers & Shakers in the nation’s fast-casual restaurant sector – an honor that recognizes the Houston-based brand as a national restaurant industry leader.As ranked by FastCasual.com, a news and information website dedicated to the fast-casual restaurant industry, Sweet Paris was recognized for the accelerated expansion of its Parsian-inspired dining. FastCasual.com gave a particular shout-out to the brand’s “chic interiors” and “tech-forward loyalty tools.”Sweet Paris opened its first shop in 2012 in Houston’s Rice Village neighborhood. Today, there are 27 Sweet Paris locations – a mix of corporate stores and franchisee opportunities – throughout Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Arizona, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mexico, with additional markets, including North Carolina and Alabama, on the horizon.“We’re absolutely thrilled and honored to be recognized among such outstanding company,” said Allison Chavez, who founded the company with her husband and business partner Ivan Chavez. “This achievement reflects the passion of our team, the loyalty of our guests, and our commitment to serving incredible food and hospitality very single day.”The 2026 Top Movers & Shakers list of fast-casual restaurants – many of which can be found in the Houston market – includes such well-known brands as Cava, Shake Shack, Jersey Mike’s, Velvet Taco, Mendocino Farms, and Dave’s Hot Chicken. According to FastCasual.com, the restaurants recognized represent “leaders who aren’t just keeping pace with the market – they are redefining it.”Sweet Paris recently marked its 14th anniversary with limited-time menu additions focusing on birthday cake-flavored creations. The brand’s newest store opening in Rogers, AR put a spotlight on the brand’s expansion efforts. Leadership, innovation, culture and growth – the pillars that determined the Top Movers & Shakers list – are at the core of the Sweet Paris business model and what defines the brand as a leader in the food service industry.ABOUT SWEET PARISSweet Paris Crêperie & Café offers a taste of Paris at every turn, where signature crêpes and beautifully crafted spaces whisk guests away to celebrate the city’s timeless charm. After tasting versions of “la crêpe” around the world, the founders introduced the Sweet Paris experience to Houston more than a decade ago — and have been spreading their love for elevated, beautifully adorned crêpes ever since. Designed to usher guests away from the daily hustle, each crêperie blends chic patios, airy interiors and lively energy with a menu that spans sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, fresh bowls, salads, paninis, handcrafted lattes, premium matcha sips and more. Through its Eat Here, Feed There™ program and local partnerships, Sweet Paris also gives back to the communities it serves — one crêpe at a time. To learn more or download the Sweet Paris app, visit sweetparis.com.

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