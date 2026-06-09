No Fly in June and July: Canada Geese This Summer

In late spring and early summer, you might note that Canada geese become more noticeable in many Georgia communities. Why is that?

It is because these adaptable birds molt and temporarily become flightless. This inability to leave the area can sometimes lead to increased wildlife conflicts, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Generally, around the last few weeks in late June through early July, Canada geese will molt - or replace their flight feathers. During this process, geese are unable to fly,” says Kara Nitschke, WRD Migratory Gamebird Biologist. “It's important to remember this only lasts a short time and they will be able to fly again in a few weeks.”

Do you have goose problems? Most times of the year, geese can be deterred with the use of harassment techniques. But, because geese cannot fly during the molt, these techniques may not work right now. Instead, property managers and homeowners are encouraged to be tolerant until the geese can regrow their flight feathers. Then, the geese will regain their ability to fly and will likely move on.

If property owners continue to experience issues with Canada geese post-molting season, here are a few tips to try:

Harassment : First, try a variety of harassment techniques (also called hazing), including metallic streamers/tape, noise makers, or even trained herding dogs. These techniques may scare the geese away from your property.

: First, try a variety of harassment techniques (also called hazing), including metallic streamers/tape, noise makers, or even trained herding dogs. These techniques may scare the geese away from your property. Chemical Repellents : Repellents can be sprayed on the grass in your yard to deter geese from feeding in treated areas. Most repellents require re-application after mowing or after rain.

: Repellents can be sprayed on the grass in your yard to deter geese from feeding in treated areas. Most repellents require re-application after mowing or after rain. Physical Barriers : Barriers, such as wire or string 12-18 inches above the ground, or heavy vegetation (like cattails), along property lines or the shoreline can deter geese from using your property. This method requires consistency from the property owner and may not always be 100% effective.

: Barriers, such as wire or string 12-18 inches above the ground, or heavy vegetation (like cattails), along property lines or the shoreline can deter geese from using your property. This method requires consistency from the property owner and may not always be 100% effective. Special Permits to Remove Geese: In cases where the above techniques have been unsuccessful, homeowners who want to reduce or eliminate the goose population on their property can obtain a permit from their local WRD Game Management office (GeorgiaWildlife.com/about/contact). This permit allows for the legal and lethal removal of the animals. The removal can be done by the homeowner or by a licensed nuisance wildlife trapper (list found at GAdnrle.org/special-permits#nuisance).

It is important to remember that Canada geese are a protected species under state and federal law. It is illegal to hunt, kill, sell, purchase or possess Canada geese except according to Georgia's migratory bird regulations.

For more information, go to GeorgiaWildlife.com/preventing-wildlife-conflicts and then scroll down and click on “Canada Geese.”

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