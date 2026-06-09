Colquitt, GA (June 9, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Fabrice Dunwood, age 35, and Israel Dunwood, age 29, both of Colquitt, Georgia, with two counts of First Degree Cruelty to Children and one count of Aggravated Battery. On May 11, 2026, the City of Colquitt Police Department requested the GBI to assist with a child abuse investigation involving the Dunwoods’ infant daughter.

Fabrice and Israel Dunwood initially brought the baby to a local hospital, unresponsive and in critical condition. ER staff provided lifesaving measures and resuscitated the baby. She was later transported to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Following extensive medical testing, it was determined that the baby had severe brain injuries, internal bleeding, and numerous broken bones.

Fabrice and Israel Dunwood were arrested on June 2, 2026, and booked into the Miller County Jail.

The Colquitt Police Department, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (Florida) assisted throughout the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.