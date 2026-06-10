Christopher Fleming Turns AML Cancer Battle Into Debut Album 'Boogie Man Blues'

The cover for the debut album by 515 Collective titled Boogie Man Blues

Written during his AML leukemia battle, the 21-song album explores ghosts, spirits, the afterlife, and human resilience.

Written during my battle with AML leukemia, Boogie Man Blues transforms decades of paranormal experiences, hope, loss, struggles, perspectives and resilience into music.” — Christopher Fleming

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally known paranormal investigator, television personality, and artist Christopher Fleming is releasing his debut album, Boogie Man Blues, through his music project 515 Collective on June 12, 2026.The 21-song blues album is the culmination of a deeply personal creative journey that began during Fleming's battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), an aggressive form of blood cancer that required months of intensive chemotherapy treatments and hospitalization.Known worldwide for his appearances on television programs including Dead Famous, Psychic Kids, Ghost Hunters, Ghost Adventures Live, Spooked Scotland, Haunted Ireland, and Help! My House Is Haunted, Fleming has spent more than two decades investigating reports of hauntings, spirit communication, consciousness, and unexplained phenomena. Those experiences became the foundation for Boogie Man Blues, an album that blends blues music, storytelling, folklore, spirituality, humor, and the supernatural.Written during cancer treatment and recovery, the album explores themes of life, death, resilience, redemption, ghosts, spirits, the afterlife, and humanity's enduring fascination with what he believes exist beyond the physical world. Some songs are inspired by real experiences from Fleming's life, while others share the struggles, hopes, regrets, and triumphs of souls continuing their journey after death."This project became a creative lifeline during one of the most difficult periods of my life," said Fleming. "Many of these stories have lived with me for decades. Some come directly from personal experiences, investigations, and encounters. Others are stories inspired by the people, places, and mysteries I've encountered throughout my career. At its heart, Boogie Man Blues is about the human experience and our search for meaning, hope, and connection."Unlike a traditional blues album focused solely on heartbreak and hardship, Boogie Man Blues takes listeners on a cinematic supernatural journey through haunted houses, spirit communication, folklore, redemption, personal transformation, and even moments of humor. Tracks such as Good Ole' Henry, Boogie Man Come Out at Night, Talking Through the Ouija Board, Why Do Ghosts Got the Blues?, and Boogie Man Blues draw inspiration from paranormal themes that have defined much of Fleming's life and work.The album also represents a modern approach to music production. All song titles, concepts, and lyrics were written by Christopher Fleming, who directed and produced the project using a combination of traditional songwriting, emerging AI-assisted music technologies, and professional studio production.Following the initial creative process, the project underwent 6 weeks of editing, arrangement, engineering, mixing, and enhancement at Waysound Recording Studio in Fox River Grove, Illinois. Additional contributions from musicians and studio professionals helped shape the final sound, including guitar, piano, percussion, backing vocals, sound design, and production refinements. The album was mastered by Michael Fossenkemper at TurtleTone Studio in New York City."Technology gave me a way to continue creating during a time when my health limited what I could physically do," Fleming explained. "But the stories, lyrics, concepts, production decisions, and overall vision came from me. The final album is the collective result of songwriting, musicianship, studio collaboration, and modern creative tools working together."Boogie Man Blues will be available worldwide beginning June 12, 2026, through Apple iTunes and Amazon Music. Physical CD editions are available now through Amazon and Spinney Media . A limited-edition splash-colored double vinyl LP and official 515 Collective merchandise, including T-shirts, are currently available for preorder through ChristopherFleming.com.The album is released through Soul Man Music Group, LLC and serves as the debut release from 515 Collective, a music project created by Fleming to explore themes of spirituality, consciousness, transformation, the paranormal, and the human condition through music.With a career spanning television, live events, research, writing, art, and spiritual counseling, Fleming's transition into musical expression offers yet another platform for sharing stories that challenge, inspire, entertain, and encourage listeners to look beyond the ordinary.Boogie Man Blues is available for preorder now and releases worldwide on June 12, 2026.For interviews, media inquiries, and additional information, contact:Christopher FlemingSoul Man Music Group, LLCSoulManMusicGroup@iCloud.comChristopherFleming.com###

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