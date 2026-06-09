The Good Feet Store Opens in Ann Arbor to Support the Local Community and Workforce Live the Life They Love

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Expands with Fourth Store in the Detroit Area

My wife, Joella, suffered with horrible plantar fasciitis before finding relief at The Good Feet Store with the 3-Step Arch Support System.” — Mike McNeill, franchise owner of The Good Feet Store in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Feet Store, recognized nationally as the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announces the opening of their newest location in Ann Arbor, MI on May 30th.

“My wife, Joella, suffered with horrible plantar fasciitis before finding relief at The Good Feet Store with the 3-Step Arch Support System. We saw firsthand how life-changing the products can be for people experiencing pain and knew The Good Feet Store truly helps people live the life they love,” said Mike McNeill, franchise owner of The Good Feet Store in Ann Arbor. “Since becoming owners in 2018 we’ve opened three stores in the Detroit area, with the new location in Ann Arbor being our fourth storefront in the area. We couldn’t be more excited to bring new job opportunities and another conveniently located Good Feet Store to our community.”

Situated at 3500 Washtenaw Ave, Suite G2, the Ann Arbor store is one of over 300 locations open globally and part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to open approximately 35 locations in 2026. As with all the brand’s stores, the Ann Arbor location offers customers a free, no-obligation personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

“Everything is connected,” said Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands. “Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don’t even recognize that it’s actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet.

To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company’s website at https://www.goodfeet.com/

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About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit https://mprbrands.com/



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