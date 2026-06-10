Las Vegas Magician's Book Wins 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Award

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Connie Boyd's Debut Earns Top Honor in Competitive Women's Literature Non-Fiction Category

More than anything, the recognition will help to shine a deserved spotlight on our profession and all the amazing women performing magic around the world.” — Connie Boyd, Author

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Power of Magical Women by Las Vegas author and veteran magician Connie Boyd has won the Women's Literature Non-Fiction category at the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards , the world's largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors.Can you name a woman magician? Most people can't, because for centuries their stories were overlooked and sometimes deliberately hidden. The Power of Magical Women is the first book to spotlight more than 70 extraordinary women transforming the art today, and through powerful interviews and behind-the-scenes biographies, Boyd reveals their artistry, their struggles, and their triumphs.The book began as a pandemic project. When the 2020 shutdown brought Boyd's career producing magic shows for global cruise lines to a halt, she launched Magical Women, a YouTube channel and a monthly column for VANISH International Magic magazine documenting female magicians. The project has since grown to more than 300 uploads, and it was VANISH founder Paul Romhany who first told her she had enough material for a book.What emerged is a story that reaches well beyond magic. Readers who have never picked up a deck of cards have responded to the resilience, reinvention, and barrier-breaking at the heart of these profiles, themes that resonate with anyone who has rebuilt a life or a career against the odds."It is a great honor for me just to have been considered for this award, let alone been named the winner," Boyd said. "More than anything, the recognition will help to shine a deserved spotlight on our profession and all the amazing women performing magic around the world. This award is as much a validation of their work as it is mine.""But I don't believe this book is limited to magic; it has a larger scope, with a footprint that has expanded far beyond the magic community. My hope is that readers will start conversations and encourage new generations to see the arts in a different way."Now in its 20th year, the Next Generation Indie Book Awards program is judged by publishing industry leaders who champion books deserving a wider audience across more than 80 categories. Winners will be honored at a gala on June 26, 2026, at the Newberry Library in Chicago, coinciding with the American Library Association Annual Conference.More information on the ALA (American Library Association) Visit Connie Boyd at ALA in Chicago June 27-28 — Zoom into Books Booths 4044-4045Interested in interviewing the author? Connie Boyd would be delighted to hear from you at: thepowerofmagicalwomen@gmail.com

The Book That's Changing Magic Forever — The Power of Magical Women

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