Televero Offers Same-Day Access to Behavioral Health Care as LGBTQ+ Patients Face Disproportionate Mental Health Crisis

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Televero Behavioral Health is addressing the access barrier faced by underserved communities and backing that access with measurable outcomes.

For patients in acute distress, waiting weeks for an appointment is not a minor inconvenience. It is a clinical risk. We built Televero to solve that.” — Ray Wolf, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Pride Month draws national attention to the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ communities, Televero Behavioral Health is highlighting a capability that addresses one of the most documented and persistent gaps in behavioral health care: same-day access to a licensed provider for patients who need care now, not in six weeks.

LGBTQ+ individuals are disproportionately affected by depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. According to the Trevor Project's 2025 National Survey, the LGBTQ+ mental health care access gap is significant: 36% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide in the past year, yet 44% of those who wanted mental health care were unable to get it. Nearly 3 in 10 said they avoided care because they did not feel their provider would understand their sexual orientation or gender identity. Long wait times, limited provider networks, and insurance barriers compound an already acute problem.

"The behavioral health system was not built with speed in mind," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. "For patients in acute distress, waiting weeks for an appointment is not a minor inconvenience. It is a clinical risk. We built Televero to solve that."

Access Is the Intervention

When a patient reaches out to Televero Behavioral Health, same-day appointments are available. Every new patient receives an immediate clinical assessment, conducted by a licensed provider, to evaluate their current state and determine the right level of care. For patients presenting in acute distress, that assessment is not a formality. It is the first intervention.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, LGBTQ+ adults face significantly higher rates of mental health conditions, with LGB adults more than twice as likely as heterosexual adults to experience a mental health condition and transgender individuals nearly four times as likely as cisgender individuals. Yet LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely to report unmet mental health needs due to cost, provider availability, and fear of discrimination in health care settings. The gap between need and access is not a new finding. What is new is a care model designed to close it.

Televero Behavioral Health accepts all insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, removing the financial barrier that stops many LGBTQ+ patients before they ever reach a provider. Care is delivered entirely online, eliminating the geographic limitations that leave patients in rural or underserved areas without access to affirming providers.

The Televero System of Care

Televero operates through what the company calls the Televero System of Care: a physician-led model that pairs every patient with a coordinated team including a psychiatrist and licensed clinician, so therapy and medication work together from the start. Outcomes are tracked using validated clinical measures, not self-reported satisfaction alone.

The model was built around a founding premise: that access and outcomes are the same problem. A patient who cannot get to a provider does not get better. A patient who gets to the wrong provider does not get better either. Televero's care model addresses both.

"We are not a platform that connects patients to whoever is available," said Wolf. "We assess what a patient needs and match them with the right provider and the right level of care, on the same day they ask for help. That is what this population deserves, and frankly, what every patient deserves."

Televero reports 97% patient satisfaction* and 85% of patients show measurable improvement by their first follow-up**.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a leading telehealth provider of mental health care, ranked #54 on the Inc. 5000 with 4,962% three-year growth. Now active in 43 states and continuing to expand, Televero delivers accessible, high-quality behavioral health care across the United States, accepting all insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare. Clinical excellence, data-driven outcomes, and compassionate service are at the center of everything the practice does.

*Based on patient satisfaction surveys

**Based on validated patient-reported outcome measures (PHQ-9, GAD-7) comparing intake to first follow-up scores

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