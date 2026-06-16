Olympus College Prep Receives Prestigious WASC Accreditation, Setting New Standard for Academic Support in the East Bay

Olympus College Prep Classroom Setting, Photo Credit Thomas Wilson, One Life Productions Olympus College Prep classroom setting with Founder/Director Aydin Mehrage | Photo Credit Thomas Wilson, One Life Productions

It is the only integrated tutoring, study skills, and college counseling company in the area to earn the Western Association of Schools and Colleges approval

Olympus College Prep has demonstrated a clear dedication to supporting students with purpose, care, and a strong focus on their future success.” — Dr. Barry R. Groves, President and CEO, WASC

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympus College Prep, a premier academic support and admissions counseling center located in Pleasanton, California, is proud to announce today that it has been granted accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). This highly coveted distinction solidifies Olympus College Prep’s position as an elite educational institution and makes it the only fully integrated tutoring, study skills, and college counseling company in the Greater Tri-Valley and East Bay region to hold this honor.While WASC accreditation is a standard requirement for public and private high schools to validate their diplomas, it is exceptionally rare for private tutoring and counseling firms. By obtaining this accreditation, Olympus College Prep separates itself from a crowded marketplace, proving that its curriculum, instructional methods, and operational standards meet the same rigorous benchmarks as top-tier academic institutions.“Unlike traditional schools, tutoring and college prep services are not required to meet any standardized educational guidelines or criteria,” said Aydin Mehrage, Founder and Director of Olympus College Prep. “Because of this, we wanted to go above and beyond for our families. Our priority has always been to provide the highest standard of support, and securing WASC accreditation allows us to offer definitive, third-party validation that our students are in expert hands and truly set up for success .”Over the course of five months, Olympus College Prep was evaluated by WASC through extensive facility inspections, review of operational resources, and interviews with both clients and students to evaluate the frequency and measurable impact of Olympus’s results. The WASC team also shadowed Mehrage during active instruction to complete their audit of teaching methods.“WASC accreditation reflects a school or organization’s commitment to quality, reflection, and continuous improvement. Olympus College Prep has demonstrated a clear dedication to supporting students with purpose, care, and a strong focus on their future success.” - Dr. Barry R. Groves, President and CEO, WASCWhat truly sets Olympus College Prep apart is its completely unified, fully integrated solution. While other local niche programs focus strictly on isolated subjects like computer science, Olympus is the only provider in the Tri-Valley that seamlessly blends subject-matter tutoring , executive functioning study skills, and comprehensive college counseling under one accredited roof. Its curriculum heavily incorporates modern inquiry-based learning, allowing instructors to meet students exactly where they are and provide customized tools for various learning styles and backgrounds.As part of its ongoing commitment to educational excellence, Olympus College Prep will undergo annual reviews and adhere to continuous improvement benchmarks established by WASC. To celebrate this milestone and further support local families, Olympus College Prep is hosting a complimentary community engagement session at the Pleasanton Library open to all families late July.For more information about Olympus College Prep, its programs, or upcoming community sessions, please visit olympuscollegeprep.com.About Olympus College Prep: Olympus College Prep is a trusted partner for families seeking exceptional academic outcomes and admission to top universities. Through personalized college counseling, advanced text preparation, and expert academic mentorship, students develop the skills, confidence, and strategic advantage needed to stand out. More than tutoring, Olympus College Prep helps students build compelling profiles, combining strong academic, leadership, and real-world achievement to unlock opportunities at the nation’s most competitive schools. Olympus College Prep is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and is a member of the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and Western Association for College Admission Counseling (WACAC).About Aydin Mehrage: Aydin Mehrage is a seasoned college admissions counselor and founder of the wildly successful Olympus College Prep, bringing over 15 years of his own personal experience in tutoring, SAT/ACT Prep, and Tier 1 College Admissions. Driven by his first-generation student experience, Aydin has dedicated his career to helping families navigate the impossibly complicated college admissions landscape. Aydin’s years of success comes from creating holistic academic-entrepreneurs, students are both trained in the latest study skills while building their civic sense through community leadership. With his students regularly getting 1600 on the SAT, gaining admissions to Ivy+ Schools, UC Berkeley, UCLA, University of Michigan, and more, Aydin Mehrage’s college counseling formula has a track record of simplifying and easing college admissions.About Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC): WASC is a globally recognized accrediting association that supports schools in advancing continuous improvement and student learning. Serving K-12 schools in California, throughout the United States, and internationally, WASC partners with educational communities to strengthen programs, promote reflection and growth, and ensure high-quality learning experiences for all students.

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