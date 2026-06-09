Jersey Justice Podcast Exclusive 3 Hour 36 Minute Conversation With Robert Brennan, Founder Of First Jersey Securities

The Record Stands: The Untold Story of Robert Brennan & First Jersey Securities Clark and Morris w/Bob Brennan

One of New Jersey’s Most Controversial and Talked-About Financial Figures Tells His Story in First Interview Since Leaving Prison

Money is not what I need to be happy. I was happy before I had any money. I was happy when I had more money than I could spend in ten lifetimes. And I’m happy today.” — Bob Brennan

BELMAR, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Jersey Justice: Law, Policy, Life ” is proud to announce the release of a landmark 3 hour and 36 minute interview with Robert E. Brennan, founder of First Jersey Securities and author of The Record Stands. This is the only media interview Bob has given since leaving Fort Dix prison in 2001 and the most extensive of his career.Brennan sits down with Jersey Justice hosts Gerald H. Clark and Mark W. Morris for an in-depth discussion about the events that shaped his life, career, and legacy. Brennan tells about growing up one of 9 kids in Newark delivering newspapers, building a Wall Street empire, owning race tracks and hundreds of racehorses, building hospitals, hosting presidents, going to prison and rebuilding his life. Brennan says, “Money is not what I need to be happy. I was happy before I had any money. I was happy when I had more money than I could spend in ten lifetimes. And I’m happy today.”The conversation talks about his rags to riches and back again story with his many stops along the way including Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Pope John Paul II, Donald Trump, Mike Krzyzewski (who wrote the forward to Bob’s book), Bill Parcells and others. Bob talks in depth about his firsthand experience with gun violence which led to his father to become a Catholic Priest. He talks about his passion for horseracing, the dozens of businesses he owned including restaurants, racetracks, Action Park and First Jersey Securities. Reflecting on his time in prison, Bob says, “While everybody could use a periodic retooling of patience and humility, I’m not suggesting you need the ten-year program.”“Bob’s jaw dropping stories are like trying to eat just one potato chip in the middle of a juice cleanse,” said Gerald H. Clark, founder and co-host of Jersey Justice. “Bob, who was supposed to run for Governor, bought bullet proof vests for State Troopers, took on the NRA with a gun death clock in Times Square, and gave away half his money.”The episode is among the longest and most comprehensive interviews ever released by Jersey Justice and a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of New Jersey’s most notable figures in finance and business covering wealth, politics, philanthropy, prison, and what he says really happened.The full episode is now available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.About Jersey Justice: Law, Policy, LifeJersey Justice: Law, Policy, Life is an interview-driven podcast hosted by attorneys Gerald H. Clark and Mark W. Morris. The show features conversations with leaders, innovators, public officials, business executives, educators, journalists, and other influential figures whose work shapes law, policy, and life in New Jersey and beyond.For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Jersey Justice w/ Robert Brennan | Episode 69 | The Record Stands: The Untold Story of Robert Brennan & First Jersey Securities

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