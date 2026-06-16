Two Women Plan One Epic Workout to Celebrate America’s 250th

Dee Dee Bass Wilbon & Megan Kool partner for the Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest. Dee Dee Bass Wilbon and Deana Bass Williams co-founders of BPALiveWire have always supported maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle. BPALiveWire & Mega Strong Fitness partner for the Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest on June 28th at the Jefferson Memorial. Dirk and Megan Kool owners of Mega Strong Fitness. Megan Kool and Dee Dee Bass Wilbon plan Freedom Fit Fest at the Jefferson Memorial

Two women plan one patriotic workout. Join the Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest at the Jefferson Memorial on June 28 to celebrate America's 250th.

Dee Dee and I come from different stages of life, but we've built a genuine friendship through fitness. Exercising in person at the Jefferson Memorial will be a fun way to celebrate America 250.” — Megan Kool

WASHINGTON, DC, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, two women entrepreneurs from different walks of life are joining forces to host a patriotic fitness event on the National Mall.The Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest will take place June 28 at the Jefferson Memorial, bringing together enthusiasts from all fitness levels to celebrate America's semiquincentennial through exercise, community and civic pride.The event is being organized by fitness entrepreneur Megan Kool , co-founder of Mega Strong Fitness, and Washington-based entrepreneur and public affairs consultant Dee Dee Bass Wilbon While the workout itself is expected to draw participants from across the country, organizers say the story behind the event is equally notable. Kool, a Millennial mother of three with a fourth child on the way, and Bass Wilbon, a Gen X entrepreneur and empty nester, developed a friendship during the COVID-19 era through virtual fitness classes despite never having met face-to-face.South Dakota based Kool and her husband Dirked, started Mega Strong Fitness as a small online fitness community of a few dozen participants. Bass Wilbon is now one of over 2,000 subscribers. The June 28 event will mark the first time the two women have met in person."What started as a small online fitness community during COVID has grown into a global network of people from all walks of life," Kool said. "Dee Dee and I come from different stages of life, but we've built a genuine friendship through fitness. Meeting in person for the first time at the Jefferson Memorial as America celebrates its 250th birthday makes this event especially meaningful."Bass Wilbon said the event highlights the power of relationships formed around common goals and shared values."Megan is raising a young family and building a business. I'm in a completely different season of life as an empty nester," Bass Wilbon said. "Yet we found common ground through fitness, perseverance and a love for this country. In a time when so much attention is focused on what divides Americans, this event is a reminder that people from different generations and backgrounds can still build meaningful friendships and accomplish great things together."Participants are encouraged to bring exercise mats, water bottles and their American pride as they gather for the outdoor workout overlooking the Tidal Basin.In a recent Facebook Live, Dr. Alveda King, niece of civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. highlighted the importance of the Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest."As America approaches this historic milestone, it is important to celebrate the people and principles that continue to unite us," King said. "We are one blood, one human race and I am excited to see communities uniting to show gratitude for our nation’s enduring blessings.”The event is free and open to the public and welcomes participants of all fitness levels. To register visit www.BPAlivewire.com/megastrong Megan Kool and Dee Dee Bass Wilbon are available for interviews before and after the event.Contact: D.B. Francis Email: dfrancis@basspublicaffairs.com Phone: 703.888.9421

You're Invited to Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest in Washington, DC

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