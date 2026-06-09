Review of Design Standards for New Build Social Housing in the Social Housing Development Programme - screening

Date published: 9 June 2026

Social Housing is delivered through the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP) in a tri-partite arrangement between the Department for Communities (DfC), the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) and Registered Housing Associations (RHAs). The Department sets the policy and budget with NIHE responsible for the Programme. Responsibility for the actual development of social housing rests with RHAs.

DfC allocates the vast majority of its capital budget to the delivery of new social homes, and it must ensure that the amount allocated delivers optimum value for money. The funding available has become severely constrained in recent years thus reducing the number of new build starts possible each year. A continued failure to meet new build targets will only compound the levels of housing need in future years. The social housing waiting list stands at over 49,000 households, including over 38,000 experiencing housing stress. The numbers are on the rise, indicating a pressing need for action to uphold the basic right to a good home.

Existing/Revised/New: Existing

Date of Screening: 09/06/2026

Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No

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