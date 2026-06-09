Department of Natural Resources joins World Cup 2026 air monitoring team

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 9, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will team up with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other federal, state and local agencies responsible for conducting air monitoring at the different Kansas City-area venues hosting World Cup 2026 matches, practices and related activities.

Together, the monitoring is part of a coordinated effort to protect the health and safety of all participants and spectators at World Cup 2026 events held in Missouri.

“I’m proud and honored to work alongside the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol, local law enforcement and our federal partners to make sure Missouri’s World Cup 2026 activities provide a safe and positive experience for everyone,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “It’s a huge responsibility, but our technical folks are well trained, highly experienced and extremely capable; this is what they do.”

The department will position its state-of-the-art monitoring instruments in strategic locations around the event.

The instruments have highly sensitive sensors that can detect particulate matter and various hazardous substances. If any instrument detects a contaminant at levels of concern, that data will be shared with partner entities for awareness and appropriate action.