MEDIA ADVISORY: Treehouse at Easthampton Meadow Deep Energy Retrofit Construction Tour

Friday, June 12, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHAT: Treehouse at Easthampton Meadow Deep Energy Retrofit Construction Tour

WHERE: Treehouse at Easthampton Community Room, 1 Treehouse Circle, Easthampton

WHEN: Friday, June 12, 2026, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Leaders from MassHousing and the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank (MCCB) at MassHousing will join Erika Kuester, CEO of the Treehouse Foundation, Jessica Allan from Valley Community Development, Courtney Koslow, Vice President of Development at Beacon Communities, and representatives from Center for Ecotechnology (CET), to tour ongoing deep energy retrofit construction at Treehouse at Easthampton Meadow and discuss strategies to create healthier, comfortable and more energy-efficient homes through climate-focused retrofits and new construction in the Pioneer Valley.

Treehouse at Easthampton Meadow is one of two affordable rental housing communities currently participating in a deep energy retrofit demonstration program at MassHousing and the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank (MCCB). The demonstration program blends affordable housing financing from MassHousing and the MCCB together with climate-focused funding sources, including the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources’ (DOER) Affordable Housing Decarbonization Grant Program and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities’ (EOHLC) Climate Ready Housing Program, in order to accelerate deep-energy retrofit investments in Massachusetts affordable housing communities.

Treehouse at Easthampton Meadow is an existing 60-unit affordable rental housing community. Treehouse serves older adults as well as children who have been through the child welfare system and the families who are parenting them. The unique vision of Treehouse at Easthampton encourages older adults and families to connect in a supportive and active environment.

Beacon Communities is pursuing a deep energy retrofit at Treehouse that will dramatically reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions at the property, while increasing resident health and comfort. The project will replace existing fossil fueled heating systems with new, all-electric heating and cooling systems. Beacon will improve exterior and attic insulation and air sealing across the property, electrify hot water heating, and install rooftop solar panels.

The retrofit is estimated to reduce energy consumption at the property by 51 percent and reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent, while also maximizing embodied carbon benefits.

Following the Treehouse tour, there will be a lunchtime panel discussion on MCCB and MassHousing’s efforts to support sustainable homeownership through the Energy Saver Home Loan Program and through passive house and all-electric construction or renovation efforts. Panelists will include Meredith, an ESHLP customer from Shutesbury, Jessica Allan from Valley Community Development, and Simon Siher-Bentolia from Eco Technology (CET).

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey created the MCCB at MassHousing in June 2023 as the nation's first green bank dedicated to affordable housing. The MCCB at MassHousing pursues financial innovation and promotes clean energy solutions for low- and moderate-income households by leveraging state, federal and private funds. Massachusetts has prioritized accelerated investment in affordable homes where residents bear a disproportionate burden of energy costs, and where families have been disproportionately impacted by pollution from fossil fuels.

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