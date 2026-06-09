Department of Natural Resources awards $52.5 million to Maryville

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 9, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $52.5 million in financial assistance to the city of Maryville for upgrades to the city’s drinking water treatment system. The city expects the funding to cover the project’s total cost and should complete the upgrades by July 2028.

The project includes construction of a new surface water treatment plant. The improvements will enable the city to provide safe drinking water for years to come with a modern and well-functioning drinking water system.

Project funding consists of a $2.5 million grant and a $50 million loan, both through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The department estimates that its funding will save the city’s ratepayers $2.5 million in principal and approximately $24 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“I’m proud to work with our local communities to ensure every Missourian has access to safe drinking water,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “We will continue to fund upgrades to water infrastructure across Missouri to keep people healthy and preserve our water resources while keeping customers’ bills affordable.”

The department’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to water treatment plants, distribution systems and water storage and supply facilities. The fund also finances system interconnection and consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance a project manager provides throughout the project.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.