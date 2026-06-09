Luxe Latitudes of Compass and Montefiore Real Estate Group Announce The Global Bridge to Israel

Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg; Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass Rebecca and Roie Kaner

A rare, trusted pathway into Israel's booming luxury market — built by two husband-and-wife teams who lead with relationships, not transactions.

Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Two couples. Two continents. One bridge — connecting global buyers to Israel's luxury market with trust on both sides of the world.” — Hyleri Katzenberg

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Powerhouse Husband-and-Wife Luxury Teams Unite to Connect U.S. and International Buyers to Israel’s Booming Real Estate MarketThe Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass and Montefiore Real Estate Group, Israel’s leading boutique luxury agency, today announced a strategic partnership under the banner of The Global Bridge to Israel —a groundbreaking initiative connecting global real estate professionals, investors, and luxury buyers to opportunities in Israel’s rapidly expanding property market. Through the website https://luxelatitudes.com/bridge-to-israel/ , you can access info on the different towns and markets in Israel, the process of investing in Israel and see a variety of listings.The partnership unites two of the most distinctive husband-and-wife teams in international luxury real estate: Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg of Luxe Latitudes, ranked on the Real Trends Top Realtors list and operating across Fairfield County, CT, Southeast Florida, and the Caribbean; and Roie and Rebecca Kaner of Montefiore Real Estate Group, whose firm has become the definitive name in Israeli luxury real estate, with Roie recognized by the Israeli real estate industry and media Times of Israel and YNET as one of the country’s foremost experts in luxury property marketing and sales.“When we met Roie and Rebecca, the alignment was immediate—two couples, two luxury brands, two sides of the world, and a shared belief that real estate can be a bridge between communities and cultures,” said Hyleri Katzenberg, Team Leader of Luxe Latitudes. “The Global Bridge to Israel isn’t just a business partnership. It’s a mission to connect our clients—and the broader diaspora—to meaningful ownership opportunities in Israel.”“Luxe Latitudes shares our values and our approach: personal service, global vision, and a commitment to excellence that goes beyond the transaction,” said Roie Kaner, Founder and CEO of Montefiore Real Estate Group. “Together, we’re creating a seamless pathway for American and international buyers to access Israel’s luxury market with confidence and trust.”A Market at an Inflection PointIsrael’s luxury real estate market is experiencing a significant surge, driven by tech-sector wealth creation, accelerating diaspora investment, and growing international buyer interest. From Tel Aviv’s coastal high-rises and Herzliya Pituach’s exclusive waterfront communities to Jerusalem’s historic neighborhoods and emerging luxury corridors, demand for premium Israeli property is outpacing supply—creating compelling opportunities for both lifestyle buyers and strategic investors.Yet despite this momentum, very few U.S.-based luxury real estate teams have established a direct, trusted pathway into the Israeli market. The Global Bridge to Israel changes that—providing Luxe Latitudes’ clients with curated luxury property access, Montefiore’s unrivaled local expertise and exclusive portfolio, and expert guidance on cross-border purchasing, legal frameworks, and investment structuring.Two Couples, One VisionThe partnership’s unique structure—two husband-and-wife teams collaborating across continents—reflects the personal, relationship-driven approach both firms are known for. Hyleri Katzenberg, a second-generation realtor and dedicated philanthropist who founded the Belle Foundation for children with vascular deformities, brings a deep personal connection to Israel and a career defined by purpose-driven bridge-building. Rebecca Kaner, born and raised in the US and today acting as Montefiore’s Director of Operations, has led the firm’s global partnerships and international client strategy since its inception, making her the natural counterpart to Luxe Latitudes’ expansion into Israel.Marc Katzenberg, a distinguished entrepreneur who founded the Florida restaurant chain TooJay’s, and Roie Kaner, a former attorney at Israel’s top law firms turned luxury real estate visionary, bring complementary business acumen and deal-making expertise that strengthens the partnership’s foundation.What Clients Can ExpectThrough The Global Bridge to Israel, Luxe Latitudes and Montefiore will offer clients access to Montefiore’s exclusive portfolio of luxury properties across Israel, personalized property tours and market briefings, cross-border legal and financial guidance, and a trusted on-the-ground team led by Israel’s recognized leaders in luxury real estate. Further details on specific programming, curated property experiences, and joint events will be announced in the coming weeks.About Luxe Latitudes of CompassLuxe Latitudes is the internationally-focused luxury real estate team within Compass, led by Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg. With a Real Trends Top Realtors ranking and a proven track record across Fairfield County, CT, Southeast Florida, and the Caribbean, Luxe Latitudes offers a rare combination of lifestyle expertise, philanthropic purpose, and global market reach. The team also hosts the popular podcast Keepin’ it Real with Marc & Hyl, blending real estate insights with lifestyle and travel.About Montefiore Real Estate GroupMontefiore Real Estate Group is Israel’s leading boutique luxury real estate agency, founded and led by Roie and Rebecca Kaner. Specializing in high-end residential sales, new development marketing and branding, and international clientele, Montefiore has established itself as the premier destination for luxury property in Israel. Roie Kaner, a former attorney at Israel’s most prestigious law firms, is widely regarded as one of the country’s foremost experts in luxury real estate marketing and sales, with featured coverage in the Times of Israel and YNET. Rebecca Kaner serves as Director of Operations, leading global partnerships, client relationships, and international exposure for Montefiore’s exclusive portfolio.MEDIA CONTACTS:Luxe Latitudes of CompassHyleri Katzenberg, Team Leaderhyleri@luxelatitudes.comconnecticut.luxelatitudes.comMontefiore Real Estate GroupRoie & Rebecca Kanercontact@mfreg.com

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