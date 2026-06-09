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Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 09, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 09, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name: Clover Hill Dairy, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Soft Ricotta/Requeson Cheese

Company Announcement

June 5, 2026 - Clover Hill Dairy of Mechanicsville, Maryland is voluntarily recalling all Soft Ricotta/Requeson Cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and still births among pregnant women.

Clover Hill Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese was distributed from May 4th, 2026 through May 30th, 2026 in the following states: North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, DC through bulk distributors, retail stores and directly to consumers.

Clover Hill Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese was sold in retail size packaging as ten (10), twelve (12) and fourteen (14) ounce individually packaged clamshell containers. For clamshell containers with the Clover Hill Dairy Cheese brand name, please look for Clover Hill Dairy’s plant number 24-128 on the product label to assist with identifying recalled product.

The recalled cheese was also sold in bulk five (5) gallon and two (2) gallon buckets to some customers that repackaged the cheese. Please note the bulk cheese may be repackaged under individual bulk distributor brand names including but not limited to: KESSO, QUESOS LA RICURA, IZALCO, DE MI PUEBLO, RIO LINDO.

To the best of our knowledge, to date, eight (8) cases of Listeria infections may have been linked to Clover Hill Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese as published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH).

Clover Hill Dairy was made aware of the potential public food health risk by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH). Clover Hill Dairy has ceased production and distribution of all cheese products and has initiated a voluntary recall for Clover Hill Dairy Soft Ricotta/Requeson while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and Clover Hill Dairy continue their investigations.

Consumers who have purchased recalled Clover Hill Dairy Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese, are urged to return it to the place of purchase in its original packaging for a full refund.

Clover Hill Dairy board and staff members sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hardships caused by this recall, and we sincerely hope to correct this problem as soon as it is safely possible. Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to serving our valued customers again in the near future. Consumers with questions may contact Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission on behalf of Clover Hill Dairy at 240-528-8850 extension 327.

Link to FDA Advisory