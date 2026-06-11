SPHERE Announces Integration with SailPoint to Accelerate Identity Governance and Identity Hygiene Outcomes

SPHEREboard enriches SailPoint governance workflows with identity visibility and ownership context beyond traditional IGA coverage

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPHERE , a pioneer and leader in identity hygiene, today announced a strategic technology integration with SailPoint designed to help enterprises strengthen identity governance through improved visibility, ownership clarity, and trusted identity data.The integration connects SPHEREboard, SPHERE’s flagship identity hygiene platform, with the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, enabling organizations to move beyond fragmented identity visibility and establish a stronger foundation for identity governance and access certification.“Strong identity governance depends on complete, trusted identity data, yet many organizations still struggle with blind spots and unclear ownership across their environments,” said Rita Gurevich, Founder and CEO of SPHERE. “By integrating SPHEREboard with SailPoint’s Identity Security Platform, we’re giving organizations the clarity and context they need to make faster, more confident governance decisions at enterprise scale.”“As identity environments grow more complex, organizations need richer context to govern access effectively,” said Chris Gossett, Chief Growth Officer at SailPoint. “SPHERE’s identity hygiene capabilities complement SailPoint’s Identity Security Cloud by extending visibility and ownership intelligence, helping customers strengthen governance outcomes across their environments.”ACCELERATING IDENTITY GOVERNANCE WITH IDENTITY HYGIENEThe SailPoint Identity Security Cloud helps organizations govern and secure digital identities across users, applications, and data. SPHEREboard enhances these capabilities by providing complete, contextualized identity data that often resides outside traditional identity governance and administration (IGA) coverage.Through the integration, SPHEREboard continuously discovers and normalizes identity data across infrastructure platforms, directories, and operational systems. This information is enriched with ownership intelligence and authoritative identity attributes that can be leveraged within SailPoint governance and certification workflows.The integration is designed to support large, hybrid enterprises operating across complex infrastructure environments, multiple directories, and growing populations of non-human and system identities.KEY BENEFITS FOR CUSTOMERSEnd-to-End Identity VisibilitySPHEREboard delivers a comprehensive inventory of identities across both human and non-human accounts, enabling organizations to govern identities that were previously difficult to discover or contextualize.Ownership Correlation and AccountabilitySPHEREboard maps each identity to a responsible business or technical owner, enabling more accurate and accountable access certifications and governance processes.Extended Identity Context from Operational SystemsSPHEREboard enriches SailPoint with authoritative identity attributes and lifecycle context sourced from infrastructure platforms, directories, and operational systems that often fall outside traditional IGA connector coverage.Improved Audit and Regulatory ReadinessThe combined capabilities help organizations demonstrate more complete identity coverage and accountable ownership, supporting audit, regulatory, and internal control requirements.In today’s hybrid and highly regulated environments, identity governance success depends on full visibility, trusted ownership attribution, and the ability to act quickly on access decisions. Many organizations experience delays and increased risk due to fragmented identity data across operational systems.The SPHERE integration with SailPoint helps address these challenges by enriching governance workflows with high-fidelity identity data, helping organizations reduce identity risk and accelerate governance outcomes.For more information about the integration, please contact your SPHERE representative or visit sphereco.com About SPHERESPHERE is the global leader in Identity Hygiene. The company helps organizations establish a strong foundation for modern identity security by delivering complete visibility, trusted ownership, and automated remediation across enterprise identity environments.Through its SPHEREboard platform, SPHERE enables organizations to rapidly reduce identity risk and strengthen governance outcomes by bringing clarity, accountability, and operational efficiency to identity programs.

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