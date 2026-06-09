Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Raises $180,000+ Through Journey For The Living Challenge

Founders Mark Schonwetter (center), Isabella Fiske (right of center), and Ann Arnold (far left) with Voice of Kindness recipient, Emily Loeb (far right), alongside Board Members, Claudia Oshry, Andrew & Nancy Wayne, and Sari Bochner. Co-Founder, Isabella Fiske, awarding the Voice of Kindness Award to recipient Emily Loeb, Director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh MSHEF's Journey For The Living 2026 today.

What began as one family’s story of survival has become a national challenge inspiring hundreds to move, remember, and stand against hate.

Every step participants took reminds us that remembrance is about carrying history forward with knowledge, strength, and kindness.” — Isabella Fiske, MSHEF Co-Founder

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Journey For The Living fitness challenge raised $180,000+ this May in a powerful effort to raise awareness for Holocaust education and honor the 15-mile journey Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter, his mother, and sister walked in one night to escape Nazi persecution.Journey For The Living invites individuals, schools, and organizations to walk, run, or ride at least 15 miles during the month of May to build a brighter future through Holocaust education. Across the nation, 200+ participants raised money within their own communities to support the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) grant program for teachers and schools across the country.Averaging $750 per teacher, grants provide recipients with resources to organize field trips, survivor guest speakers, and educational materials for their classes. The funds raised during Journey For the Living are expected to reach approximately 240 schools nationwide."Every step participants took this year was a reminder that remembrance isn't just about looking back. It's about stepping back into history to learn that the steps we take forward are done with knowledge, strength, and kindness," said Isabella Fiske, MSHEF co-founder and daughter of Mark Schonwetter. "I have hope for the future, knowing the money we raise will help the students of today step into a future that is educated."MSHEF, which hosts Journey For The Living each year, is the only organization that funds Holocaust education grants nationwide. To date, MSHEF has awarded more than $630,000, supporting 250,000+ students with lessons from history about the dangers of hate, as well as kindness, respect, and courage.One of the month’s highlights was the in-person kickoff walk in Livingston, N.J., where participants walked alongside Schonwetter himself to honor his Holocaust story, as well as stories of perseverance in the face of persecution everywhere.During the month of May, MSHEF also recognizes an individual who uses their voice and leadership to promote empathy, understanding, and moral courage with the Voice of Kindness Award. This year's recipient is Emily Loeb, Director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.A granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, Loeb has dedicated her life to ensuring remembrance leads to action. She first became involved with the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh in 2018 as a Generations Speaker, sharing her family’s story to confront antisemitism and build compassion across differences. Today, as Director, she guides public programs, education initiatives, and community engagement that help people see one another’s humanity.Most recently, Emily worked to bring the new Holocaust Education Girl Scout patch to life. She played a key role in mentoring its development and shaping a curriculum that empowers young people to learn, reflect, and take action.Loeb’s impact extends beyond Holocaust education. She has led initiatives at the intersection of Jewish tradition, social justice, and environmental stewardship; founded the Shattering Glass Ceilings Scholarship to support first-generation college women; and continues to use storytelling as a bridge to understanding.The success of Journey For The Living would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors, whose partnership helps ensure impact extends far beyond the month of May.MSHEF is grateful to its generous sponsors, which include:Visionary Sponsors: Jodi and Wayne CoopermanHonoree Sponsors: Center Street Capital Advisors, Shane Co, Jessica and Howard Atlas, Nancy and Andrew Wayne, Samalin Wealth, and SILVERCASTLeader of the Journey Sponsors: Air Group, Lori and John Conforti, and Stacy and Gary WayneChampion of the Journey Sponsors: H. Arnold Wood Turning / EquiGroomer, Isabella Fiske and Joshua Fiske, Kim and Adam Elster, Emily Loeb and Lee Hammons, and the Sudler FoundationPartner of the Journey Sponsor: The Lapkin FoundationAmbassador of the Journey Sponsor: Gesswein, Amy Seltzer, Rori and Robert Denholtz, Staci & Glen Weiss, Devils Youth Foundation, Day’s Jewelers, Laura S. Rodgers, Scheier Dental Group, Dilamani, Marjorie and Norman Feinstein, Goldman Family Foundation, Sunrise Shoprite of West Caldwell, Brooke B Winfrey, Benjamin and Stephanie Lehrhoff, Rogers & Hollands Jewelers/ Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers, Vornado, EFG Designs By Esther Fortunoff-Greene, Steven and Ruth Katz, and Richard & Nancy DinarAbout the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation offers grants to schools across the country to support field trips, programming, books, and guest speaker assemblies with Holocaust survivors. Through this work, MSHEF aims to educate youth about the dangers of hate and inspire them to create a world where all people are treated equally with kindness and respect.To learn more about MSHEF and how you can support its mission, visit mshefoundation.org.Media Contact: info@mshefoundation.org

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