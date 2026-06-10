Eagle Eye Power Solutions Launches Emergency Battery Charger Into the Utility Market

Eagle Eye Power Solutions Emergency Battery Charger BC Battery Charger Series

Industry leader delivers a portable power alternative to large-scale trailer deployment.

The Emergency Battery Charger provides utilities with a practical and portable solution to quickly restore or maintain battery charging capability during planned or unexpected events.” — Jason Renner, Sr. Director of Product Management

MEQUON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Eye Power Solutions , a leading provider of critical DC power solutions and battery maintenance technologies, recently announced the launch of its new Emergency Battery Charger for the U.S. utility market.Designed specifically for utility substations and mission-critical backup power applications, the Emergency Battery Charger delivers a portable, reliable, and easy-to-deploy charging solution for maintaining system uptime during charger failures, maintenance events, commissioning, and emergency response situations. The solution supports utility battery systems utilizing VLA, VRLA, and Ni-Cd battery technologies.The charger expands Eagle Eye’s growing portfolio of stationary battery charging solutions engineered to help utilities improve reliability, resiliency, and compliance across critical infrastructure environments. Building on the company’s established BC-Series charger platform, the Emergency Battery Charger offers utility customers a flexible backup charging option designed for rapid deployment in the field.The primary features of the Emergency Battery Charger are:• Easily transported in a rugged case• Weighs less than 80lbs• Provides a DC Cable with proprietary strain-relief• Offers automatic universal 1PH AC input• Delivers a practical alternative to DOT trailer deployment• Allows customers to haul or ship anywhere with minimal risk“Our customers need dependable DC power solutions that perform when reliability matters most,” said Sr. Director of Product Management, Jason Renner. “The Emergency Battery Charger provides utilities with a practical and portable solution to quickly restore or maintain battery charging capability during planned or unexpected events.”About Eagle Eye Power SolutionsHeadquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is a manufacturer of critical power solutions, services, and education for utility, data center, and critical power applications. With a growing portfolio of engineered solutions and a focus on reliability, safety, and performance, Eagle Eye partners with customers to support mission-critical infrastructure worldwide.

Eagle Eye Power Solutions Emergency Battery Charger

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