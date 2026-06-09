Senator Pérez Letter to The GEO Group over conditions at Adelanto ICE Facility

In her first year in the Senate, she had 9 impactful bills signed into law that protect students, create accountability amid immigration enforcement, and remove barriers to help fire survivors recover.

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