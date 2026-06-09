Carpet and Tile Plus Inc. Named Best Carpet Cleaning Service in Hoffman Estates, Il. for 2026

Carpet and Tile Plus

Recognition is based on verified Google Reviews from real customers, capping more than two decades of service to Chicago's northwest suburbs.

This one means a lot because we didn't ask for it. It came straight from our customers” — Joe Giandonato, owner of Carpet and Tile Plus

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpet and Tile Plus Inc has been named the Best Carpet Cleaning Service in Hoffman Estates for 2026 by BusinessRate, an award based on verified data from the company's Google Reviews. Because the recognition is drawn from authentic customer feedback rather than an application or nomination, it reflects the day-to-day experience of the homeowners and businesses the company actually serves.

The award lands at a milestone for the family-owned business, which has cleaned carpets, tile, and grout across the northwest suburbs since 2004. Over those 20-plus years, Carpet and Tile Plus has built a 5.0 Google rating across more than 175 five-star reviews, with customers pointing to fair pricing, on-time crews, and carpets that look new again.

"This one means a lot because we didn't ask for it. It came straight from our customers," said Joe Giandonato, owner of Carpet and Tile Plus. "We've spent two decades trying to treat every home and business like it's our own. Seeing that show up in our reviews is the best feedback we could get."

Carpet and Tile Plus serves both homes and businesses, handling everything from a single living room to high-traffic commercial floors. What sets the company apart is its low-moisture cleaning process, which lifts out deep dirt, allergens, and stains while leaving carpets dry and ready to walk on in about an hour instead of a day or more. For commercial clients, crews work around business hours to keep disruption to a minimum.

The company also uses organic, eco-friendly cleaning solutions on every job, so the results are safe for kids, pets, and the people working in the space. Beyond carpet, the team cleans residential and commercial tile and grout, removes pet odors and stains, and handles air duct cleaning to improve indoor air quality.

Carpet and Tile Plus serves Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Palatine, Arlington Heights, Elgin, Bartlett, Streamwood, Barrington, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, and surrounding communities. Every service is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, with free estimates and emergency service available.

To request a free quote, call (847) 962-5252 or visit https://carpetandtileplus.com.

About Carpet and Tile Plus Inc

Carpet and Tile Plus is a locally owned, family-operated cleaning company serving the northwest suburbs of Chicago since 2004. The company specializes in residential and commercial carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, pet odor removal, and air duct cleaning, using fast-drying, low-moisture methods and organic cleaning products. Carpet and Tile Plus on Burning Bush Ln, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192.

Media Contact:

Owner - Joe Giandonato

Phone - (847) 962-5252

Email - carpetandtileplus@gmail.com

Website - https://carpetandtileplus.com

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