Access trusted health information with VA’s Women’s Health Transition Training

We’ve all seen it—endless health advice, from fitness tips to wellness trends, flooding our feeds on a daily basis. It can be hard to know what’s reliable and what’s just another passing fad. But when it comes to your health after transitioning out of the military, you deserve information you can count on.

That’s where VA’s Women’s Health Transition Training (WHTT) comes in. It’s an online, on-demand course that gives you the real, no-nonsense information you need to take control of your health journey. Whether you’re navigating mental health support, maternity care or connecting with other women Veterans for post-service resources, WHTT gives you the tools you need to make informed decisions.

The training specifically addresses the unique healthcare needs that women Veterans and transitioning servicewomen face as they move from military to civilian life. In fiscal year 2024, 82% of participants reported an increased understanding of women’s health services through VA, and 75% gained greater clarity about the mental healthcare options available after military separation.

The course consists of five focused modules, each designed to help you understand your VA health benefits. Key topics include:

Mental health services: Guidance on accessing mental health support services tailored for women Veterans.

Maternity and newborn care: Information on maternity benefits and prenatal/postnatal care through VA.

Preventative care and screenings: Learn about preventive care options available to you, including routine cancer screenings and other health checks essential for early detection and long-term health.

Post-service support: Discover how to connect with other women Veterans for community support, making it easier to find resources and build connections.

Whole health approach: Understand VA’s comprehensive health care model, which focuses on overall well-being, not just medical treatment.

For those currently serving or transitioning out of the military, this course is a valuable resource. Whether you’re preparing for civilian life or exploring VA health benefits, WHTT helps you cut through the confusion and provides you with clear, actionable information. Instead of getting lost in the noise of online health advice, go straight to the source. Enroll today.