Integrity Technologies Corp. and World Mobile Announce Collaboration to Expand Rural and Tribal Connectivity in the U.S.

Collaboration will combine fiber backhaul, fixed wireless, and cellular infrastructure to support underserved communities, with a focus on tribal lands

We believe this model can support rural and tribal communities with infrastructure that is practical, secure, and built for long-term resilience.” — J. Andrew Pitman II, Founder and CEO, Integrity Technologies Corp.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Forks, ND, June 9, 2026 - Integrity Technologies Corp. ("ITC"), a North Dakota based telecommunications provider with advanced fiber backhaul, terrestrial infrastructure, fixed wireless, satellite, and secure connectivity solutions for rural, remote, tribal, and government environments, today announced a strategic collaboration with World Mobile Group, Inc. ("World Mobile"), the global decentralized mobile network.The collaboration is designed to explore and pursue integrated telecom solutions for rural communities, tribal lands, and other underserved areas across the United States. By combining World Mobile's last-mile connectivity capabilities with ITC's fiber national backhaul and secure network infrastructure, the companies aim to accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-integrity connectivity where traditional telecom models have often failed to reach.The initial focus will include opportunities involving rural telecom networks and tribal communities, including regions across North America. The companies also intend to evaluate additional locations where their combined capabilities can help close connectivity gaps and support long-term digital inclusion.ITC brings complementary capabilities in advanced fiber backhaul, secure infrastructure, fixed wireless, satellite, and connectivity solutions tailored to rural, remote, tribal, and government environments. Together, the companies will explore opportunities to combine resilient backhaul with flexible last-mile connectivity, supporting integrated telecom solutions for communities that have historically been underserved by traditional network models.World Mobile is building a new model for telecom through blockchain, DePIN, and sharing economy principles. Its network combines last-mile technologies, including fixed wireless access and small-cell mobile networks, with a participation model that enables individuals, businesses, and communities to help expand coverage and earn rewards from the infrastructure they support. Alongside its ground-based network, World Mobile is developing World Mobile Stratospheric, a high-altitude platform initiative designed to support future connectivity across remote, rural, and hard-to-reach regions.World Mobile Stratospheric (WMS) is developing a hydrogen-powered, high-altitude platform, the "Stratomast", an innovative system designed to deliver carrier-grade 4G and 5G directly to standard mobile handsets. From its delivery altitude of around 60,000 feet—about 30 times nearer to the user than low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites—transmission is highly competitive and faster than LEO while operating on the same mobile bands used by mobile operators today. Each Stratomast aircraft will cover an area equivalent to roughly 450 terrestrial cell towers, supporting up to 500,000 subscribers. Program milestones include the pioneering stratospheric 4G integration in 3Q20, 90Mbps direct-to-device speeds in 4Q23, and a 5G NR flight trial schedule for 3Q26. This platform is designed for continuous 24/7 suburban, rural, tribal and other historically underserved regions and wherever there may be patchy coverage. This stratospheric layer will remain operational throughout natural disasters, offering a level of resilience beyond today's capabilities. The Stratomast system is intended to complement ground-based deployments, giving carriers and tribal operators an additional path to extend coverage into the most remote terrain in North America."Integrity Technologies Corp. was built to serve environments where reliability, security, and trust matter," said J. Andrew Pitman II, Founder and CEO of Integrity Technologies Corp. "Our collaboration with World Mobile brings together highly complementary capabilities across our fiber for secure backhaul, fixed wireless, and cellular connectivity. We believe this model can support rural and tribal communities with infrastructure that is practical, secure, and built for long-term resilience.""Connectivity is not just a technology problem. It is an access, resilience, and sovereignty problem," said Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile. "For too long, rural communities and tribal lands have been left behind by legacy telecom economics. By working with Integrity Technologies Corp., we can combine secure backhaul with flexible last-mile infrastructure to help deliver connectivity where it is needed most. From ground-based networks today to stratospheric connectivity in the future, this is exactly the kind of collaboration required to rebuild telecom from the ground up."The collaboration reflects a broader shift in U.S. telecom infrastructure, as public and private stakeholders seek new models to close persistent coverage gaps, strengthen communications resilience, and deliver secure digital access to underserved communities.For World Mobile, the agreement supports its mission to build a more inclusive, community-powered network. For ITC, it creates a path to extend secure backhaul and infrastructure capabilities into last-mile deployments that can serve communities, governments, and local operators.The companies have begun evaluating near-term opportunities and aligning on deployment models that combine fiber backhaul, fixed wireless access, and cellular connectivity into integrated solutions for underserved regions.About Integrity Technologies Corp.Integrity Technologies Corp. is a U.S. based and FCC licensed telecommunications provider that provides advanced connectivity solutions for rural, remote, tribal, and government environments. The company delivers fiber backhaul, terrestrial infrastructure, fixed wireless, satellite, and secure connectivity solutions designed to support high-integrity communications networks across the United States. ITC also has an Alaska Native Corp 8(a) or ANC 8(a) joint venture (JV). The JV is Integrity Advanced Technologies, LLC (IAT). Learn more: www.integritycorp.us and our ANC 8(a) web site is www.integrityatech.com . IAT is a Native American telecom operator with a national fiber footprint.About World MobileWorld Mobile is democratizing global connectivity through its blockchain-based Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Unlike traditional telecom providers, World Mobile operates on a sharing economy model, enabling individuals and communities to run nodes, connect their networks, and earn rewards. Alongside its ground-based infrastructure, World Mobile is also developing World Mobile Stratospheric, a high-altitude platform initiative designed to extend connectivity to remote and underserved regions from the stratosphere. Learn more about World Mobile: https://worldmobile.io /. Learn more about World Mobile Stratospheric: https://worldmobile.io/stratospheric

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