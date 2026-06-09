With A Glock On Her Hip, Maryland Freedom Caucus Delegate Uses ‘Gay’ As A Slur To Attack New Gun Laws

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On the first weekend of Pride Month, Maryland Freedom Caucus Delegate Lauren Arikan used ‘gay’ as a slur to attack Maryland’s newest gun safety measures.

“It seems like every week we’re having to respond to a new racist or discriminatory comment coming from Maryland’s Freedom Caucus,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “I wish I could say we’re surprised, but this kind of hate is just constantly coming from Maryland’s far-right extremists.”

This past weekend, Del. Arikan took to social media to attack Maryland being the second state in the entire nation to stop the sale of handguns that can easily be converted into DIY automatic weapons.

This latest act of discrimination from the Maryland Freedom Caucus comes just after Delegate Mark Fisher and Delegate Brian Chisholm were publicly shamed for their racist remarks toward a fellow colleague in the general assembly.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of hateful rhetoric from Del. Arikan, she’s used this hateful and divisive rhetoric on multiple occasions, and proudly flaunts it online.

While Maryland Republicans continue to spread hateful, divisive rhetoric, Maryland Democrats have delivered real results. Since January 2023, Maryland has created over 55,000 new businesses, statewide homicides have dropped 44%, and four consecutive years of record funding for public schools has led to gains in reading and math scores in nearly every grade level across the state and a 58% reduction in teacher vacancies.