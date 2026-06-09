Chef Tyler Vorce and Chef Tayden Poha-Ellamar Unite for One-Night Collaboration Dinner at Braseria by EDO in Las Vegas

Braseria Logo Lilli Logo Chef Tayden Poha-Ellamar and Chef Tyler Vorce

The French Connection brings together two chefs shaped by different culinary journeys and a shared respect for French technique

We both have our own unique approach to food that will complement each other and make for a memorable experience.” — Chef Tayden Poha-Ellamar

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 28, two of Las Vegas' most distinctive culinary voices will come together for a one-night-only collaboration dinner at Braseria by EDO. Titled The French Connection, the six-course experience pairs Chef Tyler Vorce of Lilli with Braseria by EDO's Chef Tayden Poha-Ellamar for an evening that explores the influence of French technique through two markedly different perspectives.

Though both chefs share a foundation in French technique, they arrived there by different routes. Poha-Ellamar's culinary perspective was shaped by years spent cooking across New American, French, and Spanish traditions, while Vorce's began in coastal Maine before being refined during five years at The French Laundry, where an uncompromising commitment to ingredients became central to his philosophy.

Together, the chefs will present a menu that reflects both their individual identities and their shared respect for technique, seasonality, and hospitality.

"The most interesting collaborations happen when chefs speak the same culinary language but bring different experiences to the conversation," said Vorce. "This dinner is an opportunity to explore that intersection through food."

"I'm excited to team up with Chef Tyler - we have similar upbringings in the kitchen," said Poha-Ellamar. "We both have our own unique approach to food that will complement each other and make for a memorable experience."

Hosted at Braseria by EDO, the dinner offers guests a rare opportunity to experience two chefs' interpretations of a shared culinary tradition at a single table.

The dinner will be offered in two seatings, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at $125 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity. An optional wine pairing is available for $60. Reservations are required at braseriabyedo.com.

EVENT DETAILS

The French Connection | A Collaboration Dinner

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2025

Seatings: 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Price: $125 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity

Wine Pairing: Optional, $60 per person

Reservations: braseriabyedo.com

Location: 3900 Paradise Rd Unit Z, Las Vegas, NV 89169

MENU

Canapés

Braseria — Kohlrabi Taco, Snowcrab, Melon, Apple, Yuzu Gel

Lilli — Sungold Tomatoes with Melon and Shiso

Course 2

Lilli — Cured Albacore Tuna, Mission Figs, Tarragon, Black Pepper Mignonette

Course 3

Braseria — Seared Scallop, Kaluga Caviar, Crispy Rice Cake, Buttered Leek, Red Bell Pepper Sauce

Course 4

Lilli — California Rockfish, Stewed Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Bouillabaisse Sauce

Course 5

Braseria — Braised Beef Cheek, Potato Purée, Horseradish Espuma, Confit Vegetables, Mushroom Kataifi

Dessert

Braseria — Gâteau Glacée Au Whisky-Almond & Coconut Cake, Whisky Soak, Coconut Gelato, Gooseberry Gastrique

Lilli — Poached Nectarines, Mascarpone, Mint



ABOUT BRASERIA BY EDO

The newest restaurant from the EDO Hospitality Group in Las Vegas, Braseria by EDO continues the tradition of hospitality and border-free flavor from co-founders Roberto Liendo and Joseph Mikulich and with Executive Chef Roberto Higuera leading in the kitchen. With a cold bar, frites, French favorites, Spanish staples, and Chartreuse on draft, Braseria elevates the dining options found at The Collective’s restaurant row at 3900 Paradise Road, steps from the Las Vegas Strip. Braseria is open for dinner six nights a week. Follow Braseria on Instagram and visit https://braseriabyedo.com/ for more information. Reservations are available through SevenRooms.

ABOUT LILLI BY CHEF TYLER VORCE

Lilli by Chef Tyler Vorce is located at 3616 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89102. The concept centers on a prix fixe menu and à la carte offerings rooted in classical French technique with Mediterranean influence, reflecting Chef Vorce's philosophy of sourcing the finest American ingredients and presenting them with clarity and simplicity. The menu shifts with the seasons and weekly availability, built in collaboration with a mix of local and longtime purveyors. Lilli is expected to open in late August 2026.

Lilli also offers The Private Table, an in-home dining experience. For inquiries and updates, visit www.Lilli.Vegas or follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @Lilli.Vegas.

ABOUT EDO HOSPITALITY

Led by industry veterans Roberto Liendo and Joseph Mikulich, EDO Hospitality Group restaurants Braseria by EDO and Anima by EDO are among Las Vegas’ most celebrated off-strip culinary experiences. EDO Hospitality's newest concept is set to open this fall at The Grammercy Las Vegas. At the helm of the culinary team, is Corporate Chef Tayden Poha-Ellamar with Braseria Executive Chef Roberto Higuera and Anima Executive Chef Kenneth Rambayon. EDO Hospitality's restaurants celebrate global flavors through the lens of elevated Catalan cuisine. Bringing together rich layers of expert hospitality, refined culinary technique, global influences, and a modern-day innovative bar program, EDO's restaurants are timeless and designed to last in the hearts and minds of guests beyond their first, fourth, or tenth visit.

Follow Braseria and Anima on Instagram for updates and details on upcoming projects by EDO Hospitality Group.

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