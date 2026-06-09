El Grande Music World Introduces Artist Support Platform for Independent Musicians

The official El Grande Music World logo representing a global platform dedicated to supporting independent artists. El Grande Music World brings music distribution, playlist promotion, media coverage, artist networking, and professional support together under one roof. Juan El Grande, founder of El Grande Music World.

Bringing playlist promotion, distribution, media coverage, artist networking, and professional support together under one roof.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For independent artists, creating great music is often only the beginning of the journey. Promotion, distribution, playlist pitching, media exposure, branding, networking, and release planning all require time, expertise, and reliable support. El Grande Music World (EGMW) was created to solve exactly that challenge.Based in Barcelona and serving artists worldwide, EGMW is building a comprehensive artist support platform designed to bring together essential music industry services under one roof. Instead of spending countless hours searching for separate providers, independent musicians can access multiple professional services through a single trusted platform.The philosophy behind EGMW is simple:"You're In Good Hands."The platform aims to remove uncertainty from the music release process by helping artists focus on what matters most: creating music."Too many talented musicians spend more time trying to navigate the industry than actually making music," says founder Juan El Grande. "Our goal is to provide dependable support, professional guidance, and access to trusted services so artists can move forward with confidence."Unlike traditional music industry companies that focus on only one aspect of an artist's career, EGMW combines multiple growth opportunities within a single ecosystem.Current services include: Music distribution to major streaming platforms Playlist promotion opportunities• Press release and media coverage services• Record label support• Artwork development services• Artist networking opportunities• Educational resources and industry tools• Community support through DiscordThe platform continues to expand through strategic partnerships with industry professionals and service providers, creating new opportunities for artists to grow their careers without having to manage multiple suppliers independently.EGMW believes that professional support should be accessible, transparent, and focused on long-term artist development.Every service is selected with one objective in mind: helping independent musicians build visibility, grow their audience, and release music with confidence.As the independent music sector continues to evolve, El Grande Music World aims to become a trusted destination where artists can find practical solutions, professional guidance, and a supportive community that understands the realities of today's music industry.Whether an artist is preparing their first release or managing an established catalog, EGMW provides the tools, services, and support needed to move forward.Because when artists know they're in good hands, they can focus on what they do best—making music.About El Grande Music WorldEl Grande Music World (EGMW) is an artist-focused music platform based in Barcelona, Spain. The platform provides independent musicians with access to professional music industry services, promotional opportunities, distribution solutions, networking resources, educational tools, and artist support programs designed to help them grow sustainable music careers.

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