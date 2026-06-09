A look at five fence companies operating in and around McKinney as the Collin County seat adds thousands of residents a year.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McKinney, the seat of Collin County, added roughly 8,500 residents between July 2024 and July 2025 and now counts an estimated 242,500 people, up about 22.8 percent since the 2020 Census, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The city's blend of a historic downtown, long-established neighborhoods and fast-rising master-planned subdivisions has sustained demand for both new fence installation and the repair or replacement of older fences. For anyone weighing a fence company in McKinney , the result is a deeper and more varied field of providers than the city had even a few years ago. The five companies profiled below are presented in no particular order, based on publicly available information from company websites and review platforms; pricing, scheduling and coverage should be confirmed directly with each company.Why McKinney's Fence Demand Has Two SidesMcKinney's growth has produced two parallel needs. In newer communities, builders frequently deliver homes without finished fencing, leaving first installations to homeowners working within association timelines. In the city's older neighborhoods, many wood fences installed years ago are now due for repair, restaining or full replacement. As a result, the field of fence companies in McKinney now includes both high-volume installers and smaller shops that emphasize fabrication, repair and custom gate work.Five Fence Companies Serving McKinney1. Two Sons Fence Company McKinney Family-owned installer with a McKinney office, founded 2019 Two Sons Fencing is a family-owned company that operates a McKinney office on Eldorado Parkway and serves McKinney, Celina, Prosper, Frisco and the North DFW suburbs. It is licensed, bonded and $2 million insured, and backs installations with a lifetime workmanship warranty. The company installs wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, automatic and custom gates, and handles fence staining and repairs alongside new work. It reports a five-star rating across more than 150 customer reviews and provides free on-site estimates, with financing available."McKinney spans brand-new subdivisions and decades-old neighborhoods, so our view is that a useful fence company in McKinney has to handle both fresh installs and repairs, and put its warranty in writing," a company spokesperson said.2. Hancock Fence & FabricationMcKinney shop known for board-on-board fencing and steel-framed gates Hancock Fence & Fabrication is a McKinney-based company with a long local reputation, frequently cited by customers for board-on-board wood fences and steel-framed gates carrying a lifetime warranty. Its in-house fabrication capability sets it apart for buyers who want custom metal gate work. The company reports a rating near 4.9 stars across roughly 50 Google reviews.3. DFW Fence ProHigh-volume installer with custom ironwork, based in McKinney DFW Fence Pro operates from a McKinney location on South Custer Road and handles a high volume of residential projects, including board-on-board cedar privacy fencing and ornamental iron, as well as custom iron gates. The company maintains a rating around 4.7 stars across more than 300 Google reviews, among the larger review counts in the local market.4. Texas State Fence CompanyInstallation plus restaining and repair, McKinney Texas State Fence Company serves the McKinney area with new fence installation along with restaining, repair and electric gate work. Customer reviews frequently mention competitive pricing and repair jobs that match existing panels. The company reports a rating around 4.7 stars across roughly 150 Google reviews.5. Fencetastic - Fence and DeckingCombined fence and decking contractor, McKinney Fencetastic pairs fencing with decking, offering custom wood fences and handling HOA approval details that newer McKinney communities often require. Reviewers note clear quotes and clean job sites. The company reports a rating near 4.7 stars across roughly 100 Google reviews.How McKinney Homeowners Are ChoosingAcross reviews in the McKinney market, a few decision factors recur. For new installations, HOA and permit handling and clear written estimates tend to matter most. For older properties, the ability to repair and restain existing wood fencing, or to fabricate custom gates, becomes the deciding factor. Material choice also weighs in, since wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron each carry different maintenance and budget implications in the North Texas climate. Before booking a fence company in McKinney, comparing several written estimates remains the most reliable approach.A Note on Market CoverageThe companies above are not an exhaustive list of the McKinney fence market. The broader field includes additional operators such as Lone Star Fence Pro, Lowery Fence & Patio and Liberty Fence and Patio, among others listed in regional directories such as Expertise.com and Houzz. Homeowners are encouraged to obtain quotes from multiple providers, verify licensing and insurance, and review platforms such as Google, Houzz and the Better Business Bureau before booking.About This Editorial RoundupThis roundup is an editorial overview of selected fence companies operating in the McKinney area, based on publicly available information from company websites, third-party review platforms and regional service directories. Inclusion in the roundup does not constitute an endorsement or ranking. Service capabilities, pricing and availability should be verified directly with each provider.About Two Sons Fence Company McKinneyTwo Sons Fence Company McKinney is a family-owned fence company based in Celina, Texas, serving Celina, Prosper, Frisco, McKinney and the North DFW suburbs since 2019. Licensed, bonded and $2 million insured, the company installs wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, automatic and custom gates, and outdoor living features, and backs its work with a lifetime workmanship warranty.

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