New PNNL-OSU Partnership Expands on Years of Collaboration

For years, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and Oregon State University (OSU) have worked together to advance research, develop scientific talent, and address complex challenges. On June 4, 2026, they marked the next chapter in that relationship by signing a memorandum of understanding that strengthens and expands their long-standing partnership.

Bill Pike, deputy director for science and technology at PNNL, joined OSU President Jayathi Murthy for the signing ceremony on the OSU campus in Corvallis, where leaders from both organizations emphasized their shared commitment to collaboration and innovation.

“This partnership reflects our shared values of collaboration, scientific excellence, innovation, and service,” said Pike during the ceremony. “By combining our strengths, we increase our competitiveness for major federal opportunities and bring additional resources and attention to the Northwest as an innovation powerhouse. We look forward to expanding how we work with OSU and to the discoveries, technologies, and talent that will emerge from this partnership.”

The relationship between PNNL and OSU has grown through a variety of research collaborations and education initiatives, including joint appointments, fellowships, and shared access to specialized facilities and resources. These efforts have created opportunities for students, faculty, and staff while leveraging the unique expertise and infrastructure of both institutions.

This memorandum of understanding formalizes PNNL’s and OSU’s collaborative approach to accelerating technology adoption and addressing critical national challenges.

“We’re very excited to bring our skills in AI, automation and robotics, applied to areas of strength such as agriculture, microbiome science, critical minerals, marine science and oceanography, to this important partnership,” said Irem Y. Tumer, OSU vice president for research and innovation. “This strategic relationship with PNNL will greatly enhance our researchers’ ability to deliver the big scientific and economic impacts OSU is known for.”

During the visit, staff at PNNL toured OSU’s facilities and met with faculty and research leaders, reinforcing the ongoing exchange of ideas and expertise that has shaped the partnership.