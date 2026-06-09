Meeting of the Audit & Risk Committee
This meeting was held in person at State Universities Retirement System in Champaign, IL.
The following trustees were present: Dr. Andry Bodnaruk (remote); Dr. Fred Giertz, chair; Mr. Scott Hendrie; Mr. Pranav Kothari; Mr. John Lyons; Mr. Herbert Pitman; Dr. Steven Rock; Mr. Collin Van Meter; and Mr. Antonio Vasquez.
Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Mr. Michael Schlachter, Chief Investment Officer (CIO); Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Ms. Tara Myers, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Jackie Hohn, Chief Internal Auditor; Ms. Nichole Hemming, Chief Human Resources Officer; Mr. Jefferey Saiger, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer; Mr. Mark Rowe, Chief Benefits Officer; Ms. Kristen Houch, Director of Legislative and Stakeholder Relations; Ms. Kelly Carson, Ms. Chelsea McCarty, and Ms. Annette Ackerman, Executive Assistants; and Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley & Lardner LLP.
Audit & Risk Committee roll call attendance was taken: Trustee Giertz, present; Trustee Hendrie, present; Trustee Pitman, present; and Trustee Rock, present.
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