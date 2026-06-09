Meeting of the Administration Committee
This meeting was held in person at State Universities Retirement System in Champaign, IL.
The following trustees were present: Dr. Andriy Bodnaruk (Zoom); Mr. Pranav Kothari; Dr. Fred Giertz; Mr. Scott Hendrie; Mr. John Lyons; Mr. Herbert Pitman; Dr. Steven Rock; Mr. Collin Van Meter (chair); and Mr. Antonio Vasquez.
Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Mr. Jefferey Saiger, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer; Ms. Jackie Hohn, Chief Internal Auditor; Ms. Tara Myers, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Ms. Nichole Hemming, Chief Human Resources Officer; Ms. Heather Kimmons, Associate Legal Counsel; Mr. Shane Willoughby, Sr. Investment Officer; Ms. Tracy Bennett, Sr. Investment Compliance Analyst; Ms. Kristen Houch, Director of Legislative and Stakeholder Relations; Mr. Mark Rowe, Chief Benefits Officer; Ms. Amanda Baker, Organizational Strategy Analyst; Ms. Lisa Fink, Communications Manager; Ms. Leslie Pouilliard, PMO Manager; Ms. Kelly Carson, Ms. Chelsea McCarty, and Ms. Annette Ackerman, Executive Assistants; Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley & Lardner LLP; Mr. Joe Rice of CBIZ; and Ms. Erica Oropeza of Linea.
Administrative Committee roll call attendance was taken: Trustee Kothari, present; Trustee Rock, present; Trustee Van Meter, present; and Trustee Vasquez present.
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