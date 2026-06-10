Ben Fong-Torres unveils Kate Russell's 'I Think I Really Like This Guy' in an Exclusive Radio Premiere

When friendship turns into something more... "I Think I Really Like This Guy" by Kate Russell. Premiered by Ben Fong-Torres and available now.

Kate Russell's "I Think I Really Like This Guy" receives an exclusive world premiere from Ben Fong-Torres ahead of her upcoming album, The Upside of Down.

Like All my favorite artists Kate Russell is musically all over the place and in command wherever she goes” — Ben Fong-Torres

MENIFEE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Broadcaster and Founding Rolling Stone Editor Ben Fong-Torres Unveils I Think I Really Like This Guy by Kate Russell in an Exclusive World PremiereKate Russell announces the release of her new single, "I Think I Really Like This Guy," a playful and heartfelt country-rock track and the first release from her forthcoming album, The Upside of Down.The song recently received an exclusive world premiere from legendary broadcaster and founding Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres, who praised the recording, saying, "No need for fingers crossed ... it's great!"Written, performed, and co-produced by Russell, the single showcases her talents as a vocalist, pianist, drummer, songwriter, and producer. Acclaimed producer, engineer, and guitarist Rich Mouser co-produced the recording and contributed guitars."I Think I Really Like This Guy" captures the excitement, vulnerability, and optimism of discovering an unexpected romantic connection. Combining Russell's expressive songwriting with polished production and memorable melodies, the track offers listeners a warm and relatable reflection on the early stages of falling in love.The single is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.CreditsWritten and performed by Kate RussellPiano and drums: Kate RussellGuitars: Rich MouserProduced by Kate Russell and Rich MouserMedia Contact: Big Blue Ocean Recordings LLCEmail: katemedia@katerussell.comAbout Kate RussellKate Russell is an Australian born, California based singer-songwriter whose blend of country, rock and Americana has earned commercial country airplay and critical acclaim. Her music has been featured on television and radio outlets (Heartland Video Network 100 million views and #4 on the California Music Channel. A former university professor with a Master’s degree in composition, Russell has shared stages with BB King, Leon Russell, Pat Benatar, Lonestar, John Lee Hooker, Dave Mason, Dicky Betts, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lukas Nelson and many others…

I THINK I REALLY LIKE THIS GUY

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.