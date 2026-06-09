Meeting of the Legal & Legislative Committee

This meeting was held in person at State Universities Retirement System in Champaign, IL.

The following trustees were present: Dr. Andry Bodnaruk (remote); Dr. Fred Giertz; Mr. Scott Hendrie; Mr. Pranav Kothari; Mr. John Lyons; Mr. Herbert Pitman; Dr. Steven Rock (chair); Mr. Collin Van Meter; and Mr. Antonio Vasquez.

Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Ms. Heather Kimmons, Associate Legal Counsel; Mr. Michael Schlachter, Chief Investment Officer; Ms. Nichole Hemming, Chief Human Resources Officer; Mr. Jefferey Saiger, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer; Ms. Tara Myers, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Jackie Hohn, Chief Internal Auditor; Mr. Mark Rowe, Chief Benefits Officer; Ms. Kristen Houch, Director of Legislative and Stakeholder Relations; Ms. Lisa Fink, Communications Manager; Ms. Kelly Carson, Ms. Chelsea McCarty, and Ms. Annette Ackerman, Executive Assistants; Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley & Lardner LLP.

Legal & Legislative Committee roll call attendance was taken: Trustee Giertz, present; Trustee Lyons, present; Trustee Jiganti, absent; Trustee Pitman, present; and Trustee Rock (chair), present.