Meeting of the Investment Committee
This meeting was held in person at Northern Trust in Chicago, IL.
The following trustees were present: Dr. Andry Bodnaruk; Mr. Richard Figueroa; Dr. Fred Giertz; Mr. Scott Hendrie (chair); Mr. John Lyons; Mr. Herbert Pitman; Dr. Steven Rock; Mr. Collin Van Meter; and Mr. Antonio Vasquez.
Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Mr. Michael Schlachter, Chief Investment Officer (CIO); Ms. Jessica Pickens, Mr. Alex Ramos, Mr. Joe Duncan, and Mr. Shane Willoughby, Senior Investment Officers; Ms. Stephany Brinkman, Associate Investment Officer; Ms. Estefany Andrade, Investment Analyst; Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Ms. Kristen Houch, Director of Legislative and Stakeholder Relations; Mr. Mark Rowe, Chief Benefits Officer; Ms. Kelly Carson, and Ms. Annette Ackerman, Executive Assistants; Mr. David Sancewich and Mr. Colin Bebee of Meketa; and Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley & Lardner LLP.
Investment Committee roll call attendance was taken: Trustee Bodnaruk, present; Trustee Figueroa, present; Trustee Giertz, present; Trustee Hendrie (chair), present; Trustee Jiganti, absent; Trustee Kothari, absent; Trustee Lyons, present; Trustee Pitman, present; Trustee Rock, present; Trustee Van Meter, present; and Trustee Vasquez, absent.
Trustee Vasquez physically joined the meeting at 9:15 a.m.
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