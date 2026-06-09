Meeting of the Board of Trustees

Ms. Bianca Green discussed a recent development regarding House Bill 5134, including House Amendment 1 to that bill. This original bill would amend the SURS article of the Illinois Pension Code (Article 15) to require the Board of Trustees to make an annual report available to loosely defined “stakeholders” that would include a list of the names of each SURS annuitant and active participant, their last employer, and the zip codes associated with their home addresses on file with SURS. Ms. Green reminded trustees that SURS is not required to provide any personal information for our members including home address information, which includes their zip codes. Amendment 1 to this bill did not include the disclosure of member information but was instead written to increase the SURS Board composition from 11 to 17 trustees. The governor’s office informed Ms. Kristen Houch that they wanted to know if the SURS board was consenting to the proposed increase in the size of the board. Ms. Green suggested that trustees discuss the proposed legislation and make formal motions regarding their position on the bills.

Trustee Vasquez made the following motion:

To formally oppose House Bill 5134.

Trustee Hendrie seconded the motion, which passed via the following roll call vote:

Trustee Bodnaruk – aye

Trustee Figueroa – absent

Trustee Giertz – aye

Trustee Hendrie – aye

Trustee Jiganti – absent

Trustee Kothari – absent

Trustee Lyons – aye

Trustee Pitman – aye

Trustee Rock – aye

Trustee Van Meter – aye

Trustee Vasquez – aye

Trustee Vasquez made the following motion:

To formally oppose House Amendment 1 to House Bill 5134.

Trustee Van Meter seconded the motion, which passed via the following roll call vote:

Trustee Bodnaruk – aye

Trustee Figueroa – absent

Trustee Giertz – aye

Trustee Hendrie – aye

Trustee Jiganti – absent

Trustee Kothari – absent

Trustee Lyons – aye

Trustee Pitman – aye

Trustee Rock – aye

Trustee Van Meter – aye

Trustee Vasquez – aye

Trustee Lyons made the following motion:

To inform the Governor’s Office that the SURS board does not consent to its expansion in size.

Trustee Van Meter seconded the motion, which passed via the following roll call vote:

Trustee Bodnaruk – aye

Trustee Figueroa – absent

Trustee Giertz – aye

Trustee Hendrie – aye

Trustee Jiganti – absent

Trustee Kothari – absent

Trustee Lyons – aye

Trustee Pitman – aye

Trustee Rock – aye

Trustee Van Meter – aye

Trustee Vasquez – aye

Next, Ms. Kristen Houch provided a brief update on the buyouts and other legislation currently pending on second hearing and other legislative updates within her presentation titled, “SURS Legislative Update.”