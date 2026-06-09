Aqua Drone Launches Across the Western United States to Revolutionize Exterior Cleaning with Drone Technology

Aqua Drone Exterior Cleaning Aqua Drone Technology Aqua Drone Logo

Innovative aerial cleaning solutions provide safer, less invasive, and more cost-effective alternatives to traditional roof and window cleaning methods.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqua Drone, a next-generation exterior cleaning company, today announced its official launch across the Western United States, introducing advanced drone-powered cleaning technology designed to transform the exterior cleaning industry.Using state-of-the-art aerial systems, Aqua Drone offers a safer, faster, and more affordable alternative to traditional roof and window cleaning methods that often require ladders, scaffolding, suspended platforms, cranes, or boom lifts. By eliminating much of the heavy equipment and labor traditionally associated with high-elevation cleaning, Aqua Drone dramatically reduces risk, operational disruption, and overall project costs.“Our mission is to modernize exterior cleaning through technology,” said Jim Goss, CEO of Aqua Drone. “Traditional cleaning methods can be dangerous, invasive, and expensive. Drone technology allows us to clean buildings, roofs, and solar infrastructure more safely and efficiently while reducing costs for property owners.”Aqua Drone’s proprietary aerial cleaning systems are designed to access hard-to-reach surfaces without requiring workers to operate at dangerous heights. In many applications, the company can complete projects up to 50% faster than conventional cleaning crews by minimizing setup time, reducing labor demands, and eliminating the need for large lift systems or extensive rigging.The company provides aerial cleaning services for a wide range of properties and infrastructure, including commercial buildings, hotels, residential high-rises, solar farms, water tanks, storage facilities, monuments, and public art installations.As workplace safety regulations continue to tighten under agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, traditional high-rise cleaning methods face increasing compliance requirements, rising insurance premiums, and escalating equipment costs. Advanced lift systems and suspended access equipment can cost hundreds of thousands — and in some cases millions — of dollars to install and maintain.Aqua Drone offers a non-invasive solution that reduces liability exposure while helping property owners avoid the operational disruptions commonly associated with traditional exterior cleaning projects. Each drone is equipped with specialized spraying systems and high-resolution cameras that allow operators to monitor surfaces in real time and deliver precise, consistent cleaning results.As part of its expansion, Aqua Drone is actively building a national network of licensed operators and industry partners. The company is currently hiring FAA Part 107 certified drone pilots and trained visual observers to support field operations.Aqua Drone is also partnering with traditional window cleaning companies, allowing contractors to expand their service capabilities to taller structures without exposing workers to unnecessary physical risk.For more information about Aqua Drone and its services, visit https://www.aquadronepro.com/

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