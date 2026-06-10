'Love Sex LA: Unfiltered' Podcast Announces Season 2 Expansion with Reality Television Guest Lineup

The acclaimed dating podcast expands into a lifestyle platform, welcoming reality TV stars from Vanderpump Rules, Bachelor Nation, and Mormon Wives.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a meteoric, chart-topping debut season born out of personal heartbreak, the breakout hit podcast Love Sex LA: Unfiltered is officially returning for its highly anticipated second season on June 11th. Season 2 promises to deliver the same raw, boundary-pushing energy that captured audiences nationwide, while executing a major creative evolution into a full-scale lifestyle phenomenon.Season 1 of Love Sex LA: Unfiltered historicized an extraordinary trajectory: it took the painful, chaotic blueprint of a toxic situationship and transformed it into creative fuel, striking an immediate chord with listeners and launching the show straight onto the Spotify Top Charts. What began as an intimate, unarmored deep dive into modern romance quickly proved that turning personal trauma into unfiltered truth is a universal recipe for cultural resonance.If Season 1 merely flirted with chaos, Season 2 is prepared to invite it in, pull up a chair, and pour a drink. Listeners can expect even bolder, completely unmoderated conversations that refuse to back down. However, the true hallmark of the new season is its sweeping transition into a comprehensive lifestyle platform. While the podcast will always protect its core identity—exploring the beautiful, messy complexities of modern love and dating—Season 2 expands its scope to tackle the broader cultural landscape, including health and wellness trends, explosive pop culture moments, and even contemporary social and political realities."I started this show in the ashes of a relationship that broke me, but it ended up serving as the catalyst to creating an incredible community of listeners who were tired of sanitized advice and curated perfection. In Season 1, we flirted with chaos. In Season 2, we are embracing it fully. We're growing up, expanding our lens to look at wellness, culture, and the world around us, but we will never lose that raw, unfiltered heart that made people fall in love with us in the first place."— ALEXANDRIA RIZIK, HOST OF LOVE SEX LA: UNFILTEREDAmplifying the stakes for Season 2 is an elite, star-studded guest lineup featuring some of the most talked-about personalities in modern entertainment. Love Sex LA: Unfiltered will host exclusive, deeply revealing interviews with cast members from cultural reality television juggernauts, including Hulu’s hit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Bravo’s long-running phenomenon Vanderpump Rules, ABC’s powerhouse franchise Bachelor Nation, and several surprise cultural figures. These guests will step away from their heavily edited TV realities to engage in the kind of radically transparent dialogues that only Unfiltered can extract.FEATURED SEASON 2 GUEST AFFILIATIONSThe Secret Lives of Mormon Wives • Vanderpump Rules • Bachelor Nation • & MoreBy fusing high-profile celebrity culture with grounding discussions on culture, physical wellness, and relational dynamics, the podcast establishes a new gold standard for the modern lifestyle genre. Love Sex LA: Unfiltered Season 2 proves that you don't have to choose between intellectual curiosity, personal wellness, and delicious reality TV tea—you can have it all, completely unfiltered.New episodes of Love Sex LA: Unfiltered will be available streaming weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms. Visually immersive video episodes will also be broadcast concurrently.

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