The Power of Positivity – Maj. Kenneth G. Welch

Maj. Kenneth G. Welch COMMAND/ORGANIZATION: Capability Program Executive for Ammunition and Energetics, Project Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems, Product Manager Medium Caliber TITLE: Assistant program manager YEARS OF SERVICE IN AAW WORKFORCE: 1 MILITARY OR CIVILIAN: Military YEARS OF MILITARY SERVICE: 11 DAWIA CERTIFICATIONS: Practitioner, engineering and technical management; Advanced, program management EDUCATION: MBA, Arkansas State University; B.A. in psychology, University of New Mexico AWARDS: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (four oak leaf clusters), Army Achievement Medal (two oak leaf clusters), Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon

Maj. Kenneth Welch may be new to acquisitions but he’s no stranger to the Army. With 11 years of active-duty experience, he’s learned that a positive attitude can change everything—from how you approach challenges to how others respond to you. And he believes that success often comes from embracing new and unfamiliar opportunities, even when they push you beyond your comfort zone. By staying open, adaptable and optimistic, Welch has found that each experience brings unexpected growth and lasting impact.

“One of the most significant lessons I’ve learned throughout my career is the importance of mindfulness of my attitude, particularly in challenging situations,” he explained. “Facing some difficult circumstances, I overcame logistical hurdles from unfamiliar roles, such as running out of water during training on the DMZ [demilitarized zone] due to freezing temperatures. Additionally, the frequent moves—seven times in 11 years, and the daily pressure to drive progress in our mission tested my resolve.” However, he said he’s come to realize that regardless of the situation, maintaining a positive attitude is crucial.

“A great attitude and an appetite to solve problems has the power to permeate throughout an office, fostering a sense of camaraderie and resilience that can make or break teams,” he said. “Similarly, a negative attitude can be detrimental, hindering productivity and morale.” At Project Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems, Welch said he is committed to bringing a positive attitude to the team, helping to create an environment where everyone feels supported and motivated to push through adversity.

“As cliché as it may sound, I truly believe collaboration and teamwork are the cornerstones of a great organization,” he said. “I am confident that by maintaining a positive attitude as a vital component of a high-performing team, we can overcome obstacles and achieve our mission of providing lethal capabilities to our formations.”

As assistant program manager for the Product Manager, Medium Caliber Ammunition, specifically within the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) team, Welch manages the cost, schedule and performance of an emerging C-UAS program daily.

“The proliferation of lethal UAS systems on the modern battlefield has created a significant threat and the current countermeasures are insufficient,” he said. “My program aims to provide formations with an effective kinetic solution to counter-small UAS threats, which is currently one of the most significant threats to armored formations in Ukraine.”

Upon arrival, Welch was assigned to the XM1228 Bradley Aerial Defeat Ground Enhanced Round (BADGER) program, which enhances lethality against UAS threats for armored brigade combat teams.

“I was immediately drawn to the level of involvement I had with the program. We coordinated daily with our U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armament Center (DEVCOM-AC) partners to hand-build prototypes for rapid development. In fact, the entire program was breaking the mold of slow development, quickly progressing from initial concept to prototype creation.” Welch said he’s found great satisfaction in challenging conventional, slow acquisition processes and delivering a critical capability to Soldiers. “I have greatly enjoyed learning from all stakeholders involved in this program. Every individual I have interacted with has reinforced my confidence in our team, and I am truly humbled to work alongside such dedicated and competent personnel.”

Welch spent much of his career at the tactical level, never considering the “enormous amount of work that occurs behind the scenes” necessary to execute gunnery tables or deploy. Before he transitioned to the Acquisition Corps he served as an ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) instructor at the University of Kentucky from 2023 to 2024. The move followed his decision to take on a new challenge as a company commander in Hawaii during 2022-2023.

“I was eager to make a meaningful impact on the military, but I didn’t want to follow the traditional career path. I discovered the Army’s functional areas and the high level of satisfaction that Army officers in these roles reported, particularly in non-standard positions. This sparked my interest, and I decided to take the leap,” into what Welch described as a “dynamic and hands-on environment” where he would engage in the entire process of ammunition development from start to finish. “This role provided an opportunity to work with an exceptional team contributing to high-priority projects with a direct impact on our military’s lethality,” he said.

“Our team of engineers and experts work together to design, test and manufacture munitions, often building them by hand to accelerate development. This level of involvement and attention to detail is both unique and exciting, and I am fortunate to be in this rewarding role,” said Welch.

Reflecting on his short career with the Army Acquisition Workforce, Welch said the most significant factor in his growth and development is individual training and mentorship from his experienced team.

“Being new to acquisitions, I am enduring an aggressive learning curve with a diverse community of experts that are eager to share their knowledge and expertise to assist me in my own development,” he said. “The Army Acquisition Workforce has a reputation for being a complex and nuanced field, but my colleagues make it feel accessible and digestible. This opportunity has proven to be a great foundational experience, providing countless opportunities for my future career growth and development.”

During his transition into the Army Acquisition Corps, Welch attended The Army Acquisition School (TAAS) in Huntsville, Alabama, which provided a comprehensive introduction to the program management and contracting career fields.

“As a new acquisitions officer, this course was instrumental in equipping me with the foundational knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in my role,” he said. “The program is designed as a ‘crash course’ of sorts, covering just enough of the essential concepts and principles to make us dangerous as acquisition professionals.”

The course, he said, was informative and engaging with a relevant and practical curriculum, and knowledgeable and experienced instructors who did an “excellent job” of conveying complex concepts in a clear and concise manner. “Overall, I would highly recommend this course to any new acquisitions professional in the military, although it’s typically only available to military personnel, I believe that it’s an invaluable resource for anyone looking to launch a career in acquisitions.”

Outside of work, Welch’s passions include home renovations, family time and fitness. “Growing up, my late father, a skilled stone mason, taught me the value of hard work and attention to detail during my summer breaks from school. Every project started with me carrying 50-pound bags of cement up the stilt houses that line the Galveston, Texas coast,” he said. “Now, as a father myself, I’m eager to pass on these skills to my two young sons and continue to build my own expertise in carpentry. This hobby allows me to spend quality time with my family and develop a valuable set of skills that translate to my work in acquisitions.”

Welch believes the process of learning through trial and error, with the goal of minimizing mistakes, is a key aspect of both his home renovation projects and his work in acquisitions.

“In both cases, I’m constantly seeking to improve my skills, learn from my mistakes and apply those lessons to future projects,” he said. “I believe that this mindset is essential in acquisitions, where the ability to adapt, learn and innovate is crucial to success.”