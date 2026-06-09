Safeway Moving Named One of the Best National Moving Companies of 2026 by Reviewed Readers’ Choice Awards

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Safeway Moving was named runner-up in Reviewed’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards for Best National Moving Companies.

We are grateful to be recognized among the best national moving companies of 2026.” — Boris Svirsky

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safeway Moving , a veteran-owned national moving company, has been recognized as one of the best national moving companies of 2026 in Reviewed’s Readers’ Choice Awards. The recognition places Safeway Moving among the top national movers for customers planning long-distance moves, interstate relocations, and cross-country moving services throughout the United States.Reviewed named Safeway Moving the runner-up in its “Best National Moving Companies of 2026” category, highlighting the company as one of the leading national moving companies for 2026. The recognition reflects Safeway Moving’s continued focus on transparent pricing, organized move planning, customer communication, long-distance moving services, interstate moving services , and flexible storage options for customers moving across state lines.For families, individuals, military members, seniors, and businesses, choosing from the best national moving companies can be one of the most important parts of planning a relocation. Long-distance moving requires more than loading and transportation. Customers need accurate estimates, clear timelines, professional coordination, packing support, storage options, and a moving team that understands how to manage the details of an interstate move from beginning to end.According to Reviewed, Safeway Moving stands out for its flat-rate pricing model, full-service long-distance moving support, 30 days of free storage with interstate moves, virtual surveys, price matching, and a customer-focused moving process. These features have helped Safeway Moving become a trusted option for customers comparing national movers for long-distance moving, interstate moving, cross-country moving, and moving and storage services.“We are grateful to be recognized among the best national moving companies of 2026,” said Boris Svirsky, owner of Safeway Moving. “Moving can be one of the most stressful transitions in a person’s life, especially when it involves a long-distance or interstate move. Our goal is to make the process more organized, transparent, and manageable from the first estimate to final delivery.”Safeway Moving provides long-distance moving services, interstate moving services, packing services, storage support, and relocation planning for customers moving across the United States. The company’s process is designed to help customers understand their move before moving day, including the scope of service, estimated pricing, timeline expectations, inventory details, and storage options when needed.The company’s flat-rate approach is especially important for customers comparing national moving companies because pricing transparency is often one of the biggest concerns during a long-distance relocation. Safeway Moving works to provide clear estimates and organized communication so customers can plan with more confidence and avoid confusion during the moving process.Storage flexibility is another important part of Safeway Moving’s national moving services. Many interstate moving customers face timing gaps between closing dates, lease start dates, job relocations, or delivery availability. Safeway Moving’s moving and storage options give customers added flexibility when their new home, apartment, or office is not ready for immediate delivery.The Reviewed Readers’ Choice recognition adds to Safeway Moving’s growing visibility in the national moving and storage industry. As more customers search online for the best national moving companies, third-party recognition can help customers evaluate which moving companies are known for reliability, transparency, customer care, and long-distance relocation experience.Safeway Moving continues to focus on improving the customer experience for long-distance moving and interstate moving services. From the initial quote request to scheduling, packing, transportation, storage, and final delivery, the company works to provide a more organized relocation experience for customers moving locally, regionally, or across the country.For customers planning a cross-country move, Safeway Moving offers support designed around the unique challenges of national relocation. This includes planning around move dates, large household inventories, fragile items, furniture, storage needs, and the logistics of transporting belongings over long distances. The company’s team helps customers prepare for each stage of the move with clear communication and professional coordination.“Being recognized as one of the best national moving companies is meaningful because it reflects the trust customers place in us during major life transitions,” added Svirsky. “Whether someone is moving for a new job, a family change, retirement, school, or a fresh start in another state, we want Safeway Moving to be a company they can count on.”Safeway Moving will continue expanding its customer-first approach to national moving, with a focus on transparent pricing, dependable long-distance moving services, interstate moving support, flexible storage solutions, and careful handling for customers moving across state lines.About Safeway MovingSafeway Moving is a veteran-owned moving company providing long-distance moving services, interstate moving services, packing, storage, cross-country moving, and relocation support throughout the United States. The company focuses on transparent pricing, organized move planning, and customer support designed to make long-distance relocations easier from start to finish.

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